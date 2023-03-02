Four Park Rapids dance teams take first place in Sauk Rapids

“It was an incredible day for our Park Rapids Just for Kix dance teams,” program director Kaitlin Popanda said after the Together We Dance competition Sunday in Sauk Rapids.

The Middle Kix team with Park Rapids Just for Kix took first place with their song "Ciara Mix" at the Together We Dance competition Feb. 26, 2023, in Sauk Rapids. Team members are, front row, from left, Sophie Eggiman, Willow Juaire. Middle row: Sadie Leone, Bella Usher, Hailey Grossman, Haley Manners, McKenna Norton, Regan Offerdahl, Lilly DeBlieck, Eleanor Hensel. Back row: Coach Haley Barrett, Kamber Forbes, Abbigail Rausch, Karah Larson, Kaylee Gudmundson, Mellaney Hall, Kaitlyn Maves and coach Drew Hilmanowski. Contributed / Kaitlin Popanda

Of the 13 Park Rapids teams that competed, nine placed and four brought home first place. Teams ranged in age from second to 12th grade, including:



Wee Jazz (grades 2-3), first place.

Mini Hip Hop (grades 4-5), first.

Junior Hip Hop (grades 7-12), first.

Middle Kix (grades 6-8), first.

Mini Lyrical (grades 4-5), second.

Junior Lyrical (grades 9-12), second.

Junior Kix (grades 9-12), second.

Wee Lyrical (grades 2-3), third.

Kaitlin’s Wee Kix (grades 2-3), fifth.

“Many of our second- and third-grade teams had never competed before,” said Popanda, “and they brought the energy and shined!”

The grades 7-12 Junior Hip Hop dancers with Park Rapids Just for Kix placed first with their routine "Bounce" at the Together We Dance competition Feb. 26, 2023, in Sauk Rapids. They include, front row, from left, Halo Finley, Mahala Dodge. Second row: Kamber Forbes, Alyse Freyholtz, Regan Offerdahl, Sophie Eggiman, Jadyn Sherk, Emma Jackson, Emma May. Third row: Coach Haley Barrett, Sadie Leone, Hailey Grossman, Kaylee Gudmundson, Abbigail Rausch, Autum Harris, McKenna Norton, Cheyanna Nelson, Jasmae Goodman, Vivian Harju, Olivia Simkins. Back row: Kaitlyn Maves, Ella Pierce, Haley Koons, Kassidy Ennen, Abby Runyan, Madison Jensen and Kyla Mercil. Contributed / Kaitlin Popanda

Park Rapids Just for Kix has two more competitions left this season – Sunday, March 5, in Brainerd and Saturday, March 11, in St. Cloud.

The grades 4-6 Mini Hip Hop team with Park Rapids Just for Kix placed first with their song "Shake That" at the Together We Dance competition Feb. 26, 2023, in Sauk Rapids. They include, front row, from left, Brooklyn Popanda, Alexis Tienter, Daleiah Breitweser, Aliah Stevens, Violet Nuthak, Naiara Trujillo, Claire Thole, Grace Morse. Back row: Coach Haley Barrett, Kenna Paurus, Haley Manners, Reagan Hoverson, Harper Diekmann, Genesis Tovar, Maggie Hirt, Rosalena Oines, Braylin Paurus, Lauren Hirt, Nora Maaninga and coach Drew Hilmanowski. Contributed / Kaitlin Popanda

“Not only am I proud of our dancers for standing out that day, but the coaching staff who pour their heart and soul into their teams,” said Popanda. “Huge victory for our Park Rapids Just for Kix program!”