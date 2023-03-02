Four Park Rapids dance teams take first place in Sauk Rapids

“It was an incredible day for our Park Rapids Just for Kix dance teams,” program director Kaitlin Popanda said after the Together We Dance competition Sunday in Sauk Rapids.
Of the 13 Park Rapids teams that competed, nine placed and four brought home first place. Teams ranged in age from second to 12th grade, including:
Wee Jazz (grades 2-3), first place.
Mini Hip Hop (grades 4-5), first.
Junior Hip Hop (grades 7-12), first.
Middle Kix (grades 6-8), first.
Mini Lyrical (grades 4-5), second.
Junior Lyrical (grades 9-12), second.
Junior Kix (grades 9-12), second.
Wee Lyrical (grades 2-3), third.
Kaitlin’s Wee Kix (grades 2-3), fifth.
“Many of our second- and third-grade teams had never competed before,” said Popanda, “and they brought the energy and shined!”
Park Rapids Just for Kix has two more competitions left this season – Sunday, March 5, in Brainerd and Saturday, March 11, in St. Cloud.
“Not only am I proud of our dancers for standing out that day, but the coaching staff who pour their heart and soul into their teams,” said Popanda. “Huge victory for our Park Rapids Just for Kix program!”
