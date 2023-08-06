Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Everett to play organ at Noon Hour Aug. 10

The concert will also exhibit Calvary Lutheran Church's new Allen digital organ.

080623.E.PRE.BeverlyEverett3477.jpg
Organist Beverly Everett will play for the Noon Hour Concert on Thursday, Aug. 10 at Calvary Lutheran Church in Park Rapids.
Contributed / Carolyn Spangler
By Staff reports
Today at 10:23 AM

Dr. Beverly Everett will play the new Allen GX335e digital organ at the Noon Hour Concert, from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10 at Calvary Lutheran Church in Park Rapids.

Everett is an active concert organist and service player, featured in recitals, music festivals, workshops and master classes throughout the U.S., Europe and British Columbia. She is an adjunct professor of organ at the University of Mary, with a bachelor’s degree in organ performance from Baylor University and a Master of Arts in organ performance and pedagogy from the University of Iowa, studying under Joyce Jones and Delbert Disselhorst.

Everett has been first-place winner in American Guild of Organists and Music Teachers National Association competitions, a Presser Foundation scholar, and a frequent guest performer with the Aaron Meyer Band holiday concerts in Portland, Ore. She has played at St. Stephen’s Cathedral in Vienna, Austria and the Duomo in Florence, Italy, among other great venues. She is also the conductor of the Bemidji Symphony Orchestra and the Bismarck-Mandan Symphony Orchestra.

