Euphonium featured at Noon Hour Concert

The trio of Bob Madeson, euphonium, Sarah Carlson, piano, and Tyler Bublitz, drums, will perform for the first Noon Hour concert of the summer.

The performance is scheduled from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. Thursday, June 1 at Calvary Lutheran Church in Park Rapids.

Since 2010, Madeson has been actively involved with the International Euphonium Tuba Festival in Atlanta, joining in master classes, ensemble and studies with some of the best euphonium players in the world. He is an active performer in the Bemidji area, including the Bemidji Community Band and First Lutheran Church, where he plays solos on a regular basis and assists in conducting the adult and women’s choir.

Carlson received her Master of Music in organ performance from the University of Iowa and her Bachelor of Music from St. Olaf College. During the fall of 2009, she performed harpsichord keyboard concertos by J.S. Bach at Bemidji State University. Previously, she was director of music at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church in Darlington, S.C. She was also an adjunct professor of music at Coker College in Hartsville, S.C., accompanist for the Coker Singers and head of the piano division’s Preparatory School of Music. She is currently director of music ministry at First Lutheran Church in Bemidji.

Bublitz has been playing percussion since the end of fifth grade. He has played with multiple groups, including Concordia College's percussion ensemble. He enjoys playing jazz music the most, along with playing on vintage drums.

This summer’s Noon Hour Concert schedule also features the following artists, all at Calvary Lutheran Church except on July 27 and Aug. 17:



Timothy Pinkerton, violin, with pianist Sarah Carlson on June 8.

Carson Binkley, bass, with pianist Dan Will on June 15.

Tamara Moore, soprano, with pianist Denise Laaveg on June 22.

Matthew Lorenz, piano, on June 29.

Gwen Youso, piano, on July 6.

The North Wind Clarinets on July 13.

Melanie Hanson, violin and piano, and Michael Hanson, soprano saxophone, on July 20.

Sarah Kaufenberg, piano, and Luke Helm, guitar, on July 27 at St. Johns Lutheran Church in Park Rapids.

Blake Staines, baritone, with pianist Dan Will on Aug. 3.

Beverly Everett, pipe organ, on Aug. 10.

The Hoot Owls, Aug. 17 at Riverside United Methodist Church.

The Bemidji Brass, Aug. 24.

Ben Bartholomew, saxophone, with pianist Gwen Youso on Aug. 31.