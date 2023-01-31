6 months – only $2 2-DAY SALE. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Entries sought for 2023-24 Sculpture Trail

Deadline for submissions is March 29.

"Invasive Species" by Brian Berle of Shakopee is among 14 sculptures chosen for the 2022-23 Park Rapids Sculpture Trail. It's located at the corner of Main Avenue and 4th Street near Wine Not?
By Staff reports
January 31, 2023 07:39 AM
The City of Park Rapids and the Park Rapids Arts and Culture Advisory Commission are accepting entries for the Park Rapids Sculpture Trail.

Entry deadline is March 29. Artists will be notified of selection committee results by April 7 and will have until May 19 to install their works.

Artists will receive a $500 honorarium when their works are installed and paperwork is completed. Download the entry form at www.heartlandarts.org/pages/sculpture-trail/sculpture-trail.php.

An opening and guided walk of the new installations are planned for May 20.

The Sculpture Trail project was initiated in 2018 in Red Bridge Park, expanding the following year to locations in downtown Park Rapids. The Arts Commission intends to change the sculptures annually to expose visitors to new works.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
