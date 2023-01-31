Entries sought for 2023-24 Sculpture Trail

The City of Park Rapids and the Park Rapids Arts and Culture Advisory Commission are accepting entries for the Park Rapids Sculpture Trail.

Entry deadline is March 29. Artists will be notified of selection committee results by April 7 and will have until May 19 to install their works.

Artists will receive a $500 honorarium when their works are installed and paperwork is completed. Download the entry form at www.heartlandarts.org/pages/sculpture-trail/sculpture-trail.php.

An opening and guided walk of the new installations are planned for May 20.

The Sculpture Trail project was initiated in 2018 in Red Bridge Park, expanding the following year to locations in downtown Park Rapids. The Arts Commission intends to change the sculptures annually to expose visitors to new works.