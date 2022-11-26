Deadline is Nov. 30 for Park Rapids photo contest

The deadline for the summer-fall Park Rapids Downtown Business Association photo contest is Wednesday, Nov. 30.

Max Bailey Photography sponsors the contest and wards a professionally finished, 11-by-14-inch print of the winning photograph in each of four categories: Park Rapids area lake scenes, recreation, wildlife and Main Street scenes.

The contest is intended to capture and celebrate the beauty and unique character of Park Rapids and the surrounding area. For contest rules, guidelines and an entry form, visit www.parkrapidsdowntown.com.