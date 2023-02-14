99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
|
Dance academy donates to Nevis, Menahga schools

The dance group raised the funds at its winter showcase in December.

021523.E.PRE.NevisNLDA.jpg
Northern Lights Dance Academy members Michelle Bradt (at left), Mayson Woodrum, Paisleigh Brakke, Izze Brakke and Emily Bradt pass a check for $600 to Nevis School Athletics/Activities Director Bryan Wormley. The money was raised at the group's winter showcase on Dec. 11, 2022.
Contributed / Ginger Buitenwerf
By Staff reports
February 14, 2023 09:29 AM
The Northern Lights Dance Academy raised and donated $1,200 from their winter showcase Dec. 11 at the Nevis School.

The showcase featured styles of dance from ballet to hip-hop, raising money for the Nevis and Menahga schools.

“The dancers were more than happy to show their appreciation,” said studio representative Ginger Buitenwerf, “given the support from the schools for hosting the dance gala and winter showcase.”

The academy’s next performance will be during the halftime show at the Nevis basketball game on Friday, Feb. 17.

