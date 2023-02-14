Dance academy donates to Nevis, Menahga schools

The Northern Lights Dance Academy raised and donated $1,200 from their winter showcase Dec. 11 at the Nevis School.

The showcase featured styles of dance from ballet to hip-hop, raising money for the Nevis and Menahga schools.

“The dancers were more than happy to show their appreciation,” said studio representative Ginger Buitenwerf, “given the support from the schools for hosting the dance gala and winter showcase.”

The academy’s next performance will be during the halftime show at the Nevis basketball game on Friday, Feb. 17.