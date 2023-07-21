Corey Medina & Bros. play 2nd Street Stage

Corey Medina & Brothers will play live on the 2nd Street Stage from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 27 in downtown Park Rapids.

Medina is a Native American blues artist from Shiprock, N.M., on the Navajo Tribal Nation where he was born and raised. He moved to Northern Minnesota in 2012 and collaborated with Incepticons Entertainment, through which he released his debut album, “Old Dog Crying.”

According to a press release, he now plays, writes and produces full-time with the Incepticons team and travels with his band, “The Brothers.” Medina refers to the Brothers as representing the relationship he likes to keep with his bandmates, Erick Sundeen on drums and Gary Broste on upright bass, both from Bemidji.

Their debut album, “Better Days,” was released in 2019. Their latest studio release is “SOAK.” They set out to spread light in the dark with their raw, soulful, intimate music and stage presence, the release says.

The beer garden opens at 5 p.m. for a social hour, with a collectible button to leverage beverage discounts, plus activities, giveaways and prize drawings. Bring your own folding chair.

For more about all the bands, go to www.parkrapidsdowntown.com/events. For weekly updates, go to 2nd St Stage on Facebook.