Community Band has diverse program

The Park Rapids Area Community Band performs at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 30 in the Park Rapids Area High School gymnasium.

Sunday’s program includes “The Star Spangled Banner,” arranged by John Philip Sousa; “Integrity Fanfare and March” by Julie Giroux, Charles Ives’s “Variations on America” transcribed by William Rhoads, “In a Gentle Rain” by Robert W. Smith, selections from Meredith Wilson’s “The Music Man” arranged by Alfred Reed, “The Girl I Left Behind Me” by Leroy Anderson, “Puszta” by Jan Van der Roost, George W. Warren’s chorale prelude on “God of Our Fathers” arranged by Claude T. Smith, “On the Mail” by Edwin Franko Goldman and Sousa’s “The Stars and Stripes Forever,” the national march of the U.S.

Adam Tervola Hultberg is director of the community band, with associate director Dr. Russell Pesola.

The Park Rapids Lions will serve refreshments following the concert in the high school commons.