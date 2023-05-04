Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

CLUB MEETINGS: May 6-13, 2023

Upcoming club meetings in the Heartland Lakes area.

ClubCalendarPRE
.
Adobe Stock/Park Rapids Enterprise graphic
Today at 4:15 PM

Wednesday, May 10

Entrepreneurs Anonymous: 8 to 9 a.m., at the Hangar/Heartland Lakes Development Commission in Park Rapids. Come early at 7:30 a.m. for refreshments and social time, then join other entrepreneurs for support, learning and sharing.

Thursday, May 11

Military group: Dinner, 5 p.m. at Zorbaz, north of Dorset. This is an open group, and service members are encouraged to bring family and friends. For more information, call Lynn at 218-652-4378.

Wadena Whirlaways: “Mexican night” square dance, 7:30 to 10 p.m. at St. Michael’s Church in Motley. John Bittner is calling, and the group will hold its annual meeting.

Friday, May 12

Park Rapids Friendly Squares: Dance, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Park Rapids Century School. Tom Allen will be calling. A potluck lunch follows the dance. Spectators are welcome. For more information, contact Karen at 218-252-3853.

