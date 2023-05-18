CLUB MEETINGS: May 20-27, 2023

Sunday, May 21

Everybody Dance Park Rapids: Dance, 1 p.m. at the Park Rapids American Legion, featuring Frankly Country.

Thursday, May 25

Maker Meet: Gathering of artists, crafters and makers, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Cantabria Coffee Company in Bemidji. Network, chat or create. Bring a project in progress or try the mini-project of the day provided by the Watermark Art Center. There is no fee to attend.

Wadena Whirlaways: Memorial Day square dance, 7:30 to 10 p.m. at St. Michael’s Church in Motley. Abe Maire is calling.