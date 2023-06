Sons of Norway Bemidji Lodge: Heritage Night, 7 p.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church in Bemidji. Experience Norwegian culture through crafts, music, runes, language and food. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact 218-556-1178 or bradnelson@paulbunyan.net.

