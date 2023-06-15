CLUB MEETINGS: June 17-24, 2023

Sunday, June 18

Everybody Dance Park Rapids: Dance, 1 p.m. at the Park Rapids American Legion, featuring Pat & Dave’s Band.

Thursday, June 22

Maker Meet: 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Watermark Art Center in Bemidji. This gathering of artists, crafters and makers of all mediums is open to the public. Participants may bring a project they’re working on or try the provided mini-project, Shibori dyeing.

Wadena Whirlaways: Fair dance, 7:30 to 10 p.m. at the Wadena County Fairgrounds, with root beer floats. Mark Helfter is calling.

