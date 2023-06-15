Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

CLUB MEETINGS: June 17-24, 2023

Upcoming club meetings in the Heartland Lakes area.

ClubCalendarPRE
.
Adobe Stock/Park Rapids Enterprise graphic
Today at 4:15 PM

Sunday, June 18

Everybody Dance Park Rapids: Dance, 1 p.m. at the Park Rapids American Legion, featuring Pat & Dave’s Band.

Thursday, June 22

Maker Meet: 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Watermark Art Center in Bemidji. This gathering of artists, crafters and makers of all mediums is open to the public. Participants may bring a project they’re working on or try the provided mini-project, Shibori dyeing.

Wadena Whirlaways: Fair dance, 7:30 to 10 p.m. at the Wadena County Fairgrounds, with root beer floats. Mark Helfter is calling.

ADVERTISEMENT

MORE ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT:

What To Read Next
Happy laughing kids sit with hula rings in garden
On the Minds of Moms
How to have a ton of fun right in your backyard this summer
June 13, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Danielle A. Teigen
061521.N.WCT.PioneerlandBandFestival.0506.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Marching bands to take over Benson, Montevideo and Litchfield next week
June 10, 2023 07:11 AM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
ClearwaterCreativesExhibit061023.E.PRE.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Artist talk on June 16 at Armory Arts & Events Center
June 09, 2023 10:54 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
golf ball on fairway
Prep
Golf: Anna Eckmann, Park Rapids girls place 4th at state tournament
June 15, 2023 09:03 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
FlagFolding12thfold061423.N.PRE.jpg
Local
Park Rapids American Legion honors nation’s colors
June 15, 2023 12:19 PM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
Copy of 062222.N.PRE.TouringFDTrucks.jpg
Local
Park Rapids firefighters hosting open house this Saturday, June 17
June 12, 2023 03:44 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
AkeleyHwy34DetourMap2023.jpg
Local
Akeley Hwy. 34 detour begins July 10
June 13, 2023 08:21 AM
 · 
By  Lorie Skarpness