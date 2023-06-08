CLUB MEETINGS: June 10-17, 2023
Upcoming club meetings in the Heartland Lakes area.
Monday, June 12
Park Rapids Lions: 6:30 p.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church in Park Rapids.
Tuesday, June 13
Minnesota Power & Light Western Division Retirees: Annual get-together, 11:30 a.m. at Bites Bar and Grill in Pine River. To RSVP, call or text John or Diane Schubert at 320-360-0765 or email dimayo52@gmail.com.
Wednesday, June 14
Entrepreneurs Anonymous: 8 to 9 a.m. at the Hangar/Heartland Lakes Development Commission in Park Rapids. Come early at 7:30 a.m. for refreshments and social time, then join other entrepreneurs for support, learning and sharing.
Thursday, June 15
Walker Sons of Norway: 7 p.m. at Hope Lutheran Church in Walker. The speaker will be Egon Overgaard, 76, of Longville, who walked the entire length of the Appalachian Trail from Georgia to Maine. Refreshments will follow. The program is free and open to the public.
