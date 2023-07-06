Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
CLUB MEETINGS: July 8-14, 2023

Upcoming club meetings in the Heartland Lakes area.

Wednesday, July 12

Entrepreneurs Anonymous: 8 to 9 a.m., at the Hangar/Heartland Lakes Development Commission in Park Rapids. Come early at 7:30 a.m. for refreshments and social time, then join other entrepreneurs for support, learning and sharing.
Parkinson's Support Group: 2 p.m., at Sanford Health Windsong in Bemidji.

Thursday, July 13

Military group: Dinner, 5 p.m. at La Pasta Italian Eatery in Dorset. This is an open group. Service members are encouraged to bring family and friends. For more information, call Lynn at 218-652-4378.

