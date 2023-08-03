Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
CLUB MEETINGS: Aug. 5-11, 2023

Upcoming club meetings in the Heartland Lakes area.

Wednesday, Aug. 9

Entrepreneurs Anonymous: 8 to 9 a.m., at the Hangar/Heartland Lakes Development Commission in Park Rapids. Come early at 7:30 a.m. for refreshments and social time, then join other entrepreneurs for support, learning and sharing.

Thursday, Aug. 10

Military group: Dinner, 5 p.m. at 218 Venture Bar & Eatery in Dorset. This is an open group, and service members are encouraged to bring family and friends. For more information, call Lynn at 218-652-4378.

Northern MN Parkinson’s Disease Support Group: Potluck family picnic, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sapphire Pavilion in Bemidji’s Diamond Point Park. Rescheduled from the regular meeting date of Aug. 9. Bring your own drinks, a dish to share and a favorite lawn or outdoor game. Brats, buns and condiments will be provided. There will be musical entertainment.

