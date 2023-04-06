CLUB MEETINGS: April 8-15, 2023

Wednesday, April 12

Entrepreneurs Anonymous: 8 to 9 a.m., at the Hangar/Heartland Lakes Development Commission in Park Rapids. Come early at 7:30 a.m. for refreshments and social time, then join other entrepreneurs for support, learning and sharing.

Parkinson’s Support Group: 2 p.m. at Sanford Health Windsong in Bemidji.

Thursday, April 13

Military group: Dinner, 5 p.m. at Blueberry Pines restaurant, north of Menahga. This is an open group. Service members are encouraged to bring family members and friends. For more information, call Lynn at 218-652-4378.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wadena Whirlaways: “Denim and diamonds” square dance, 7:30 to 10 p.m. at St. Michael’s Church in Motley. Tom Allen is calling.

Friday, April 14

Park Rapids Friendly Squares: Dance, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Park Rapids Century School. Charley Huhtala will be calling. A potluck lunch follows the dance. Spectators are welcome. For more information, contact Karen at 218-252-3853.