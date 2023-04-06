50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, April 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

CLUB MEETINGS: April 8-15, 2023

Upcoming club meetings in the Heartland Lakes area.

ClubCalendarPRE
.
Adobe Stock/Park Rapids Enterprise graphic
Today at 4:00 PM

Wednesday, April 12

Entrepreneurs Anonymous: 8 to 9 a.m., at the Hangar/Heartland Lakes Development Commission in Park Rapids. Come early at 7:30 a.m. for refreshments and social time, then join other entrepreneurs for support, learning and sharing.

Parkinson’s Support Group: 2 p.m. at Sanford Health Windsong in Bemidji.

Thursday, April 13

Military group: Dinner, 5 p.m. at Blueberry Pines restaurant, north of Menahga. This is an open group. Service members are encouraged to bring family members and friends. For more information, call Lynn at 218-652-4378.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wadena Whirlaways: “Denim and diamonds” square dance, 7:30 to 10 p.m. at St. Michael’s Church in Motley. Tom Allen is calling.

Friday, April 14

Park Rapids Friendly Squares: Dance, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Park Rapids Century School. Charley Huhtala will be calling. A potluck lunch follows the dance. Spectators are welcome. For more information, contact Karen at 218-252-3853.

MORE ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT:

What To Read Next
ClubCalendarPRE
Arts and Entertainment
CLUB MEETINGS: April 1-8, 2023
March 31, 2023 08:40 AM
UpcomingEventsHubbardCounty
Arts and Entertainment
UPCOMING EVENTS: April 1-8, 2023
March 31, 2023 08:38 AM
PRAHSSpeechTeamDL040123.E.PRE.jpg
Local
PRAHS speech team places fifth
March 30, 2023 03:35 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
NorthMemorialAmbulanceWinterApril2023.jpg
Local
Latest snow leads to treacherous travel in Hubbard County
April 06, 2023 02:31 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
OverheadViewDeepLakePark111922.N.PRE.jpg
Local
Deep Lake Park deemed ‘regionally significant’
April 05, 2023 12:06 PM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
YoungSueAndDionPederson1826.jpg
Pederson retires as a Minnesota State Trooper
April 05, 2023 09:15 AM
 · 
By  Robin Fish
032923.PROGRESS.PRE.HilltopLumber0905.jpg
Business
100-year Park Rapids lumber business enters new era
April 06, 2023 09:18 AM
 · 
By  Robin Fish