CLUB MEETINGS: April 27-May 4, 2023

Thursday, April 27

Maker Meet: Gathering of artists, crafters and makers, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Cantabria Coffee Company in Bemidji. Network, chat or create. Bring a project in progress or try the mini-project of the day provided by the Watermark Art Center. There is no fee to attend.

Wadena Whirlaways: “April showers bring May flowers” square dance, 7:30 to 10 p.m. at St. Michael’s Church in Motley. Bob Maiden is calling.

Sunday, April 30

Sami Cultural Center: Joint meeting with Bemidji Sons of Norway, 2 p.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church in Bemidji, featuring Loraine Jensen, president of the American Association of Runic Studies and one of the country’s foremost experts in runes. A potluck snack will follow.

Monday, May 1

Minnesota Deer Hunters Association: Park Rapids chapter monthly meeting, 7 p.m. in the Park Rapids Area library’s downstairs meeting room.

Every Monday

Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) Nooners Group: Noon at Calvary Lutheran Church. Enter at north No. 3 door.

AA: Closed meeting (alcoholics only), 8 p.m. at Akeley First Lutheran Church.

Every Tuesday

Mahjongg: 9 a.m. at the Park Rapids Senior Center.

Chess club: Meets at noon at the Park Rapids Senior Center.

Whist: 1 p.m. at the Park Rapids Senior Center.

Stay Active and Independent for Life: Exercise 1 p.m. at Park Rapids Church of Christ.

AA Big Book Bunch: Closed meeting 6 p.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church.

Al-Anon: 6 p.m. at Riverside United Methodist Church. Enter at northwest door, room 5.

1st & 3rd Tuesday

Kitchigami Mobile Library: 9:30-11:30 a.m. near the Murray Street bakery in Menahga

Every Wednesday

Senior coffee: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Park Rapids Senior Center.

Hand and foot: 11:30 a.m. at the Park Rapids Senior Center.

Knitting, crocheting and coffee: 2 to 4 p.m. at Monika’s Arts and Crafts, Park Rapids.

AA Nooners Group: Noon at Calvary Lutheran Church.

Al-Anon: Noon at Riverside United Methodist Church.

AA Menahga Group: Closed meeting 8 p.m. at Menahga senior citizens building.

AA Topic Group: Closed meeting 8 p.m. at Pine Manor, Nevis.

Every Thursday

Women’s AA: 11:30 a.m. at Hope Lutheran Church, Walker.

Stay Active and Independent for Life: Exercise 1 p.m. at Park Rapids Church of Christ.

Lake Ladies AA: Closed meeting 5:30 p.m. at Riverside United Methodist Church.

Open Narcotics Anonymous (NA): 6 p.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church

12x12 Study AA: Closed meeting 7 p.m. at Calvary Free Church, Walker. Potluck first Thursday of even months.

NA: Closed meeting 8 p.m. at Pine Manor, Nevis.

1st & 3rd Thursday

Kitchigami Mobile Library: 10:15-11:15 a.m. near Muskie Park in Nevis; 1-2 p.m. at Becida Bar & Grill; 2:45-3:15 p.m. on Main Street in Laporte.

Every Friday

AA Nooners Group: Noon at Calvary Lutheran Church

AA Midway: 7 p.m. at Midway

Every Saturday

AA Last Call/Grapevine: Closed meeting 6 p.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church

Open AA: Speaker meeting 8 p.m. at Pine Manor, Nevis

Every Sunday

Open NA: 6 p.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church

AA Big Book Study: 7 p.m. at Midway

