CLUB MEETINGS: April 22-30, 2023

Monday, April 25

Park Rapids Lions: Meeting, 6:30 p.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church. The Lions meet on the second and fourth Monday of each month.

Thursday, April 27

Maker Meet: Gathering of artists, crafters and makers, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Cantabria Coffee Company in Bemidji. Network, chat or create. Bring a project in progress or try the mini-project of the day provided by the Watermark Art Center. There is no fee to attend.

Wadena Whirlaways: “April showers bring May flowers” square dance, 7:30 to 10 p.m. at St. Michael’s Church in Motley. Bob Maiden is calling.

Sunday, April 30

Sami Cultural Center: Joint meeting with Bemidji Sons of Norway, 2 p.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church in Bemidji, featuring Loraine Jensen, president of the American Association of Runic Studies and one of the country’s foremost experts in runes. A potluck snack will follow.