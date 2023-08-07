Classic cars cruising into downtown Park Rapids

Classic cars from Model Ts to ’57 Chevys will sparkle on the first three blocks of downtown Park Rapids.

MORE RELATED COVERAGE:





Hosted by the Northern Knights Car Club, the 39th annual Run to the Rapids Show ’n’ Shine begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12. Registration begins at 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11 at the C’mon Inn, with a BBQ and rock ’n’ roll music for car show participants. Registration continues Saturday morning in downtown Park Rapids.

Visitors will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite car. Ballots are due by 11 a.m. At 12:30 p.m. there will be a trophy presentation for club members’ Top 10 and Best Picks. A 60-mile car cruise around the area will follow at 2 p.m.

“It’s a great gathering of car enthusiasts to talk about memories and to create memories,” said Park Rapids club member Jenifer DeBlieck.