Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Classic cars cruising into downtown Park Rapids

The 39th annual Run to the Rapids Show ’n’ Shine will take place Saturday morning, Aug. 12.

RunToRapids1946Chevy.Copy081322.N.PRE.jpg
Last year's Run to the Rapids car show contrasted a wide range of classic body styles from a wide range of manufacturers and eras.
Enterprise file photo
By Staff reports
Today at 3:45 PM

Classic cars from Model Ts to ’57 Chevys will sparkle on the first three blocks of downtown Park Rapids.

Hosted by the Northern Knights Car Club, the 39th annual Run to the Rapids Show ’n’ Shine begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12. Registration begins at 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11 at the C’mon Inn, with a BBQ and rock ’n’ roll music for car show participants. Registration continues Saturday morning in downtown Park Rapids.

Visitors will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite car. Ballots are due by 11 a.m. At 12:30 p.m. there will be a trophy presentation for club members’ Top 10 and Best Picks. A 60-mile car cruise around the area will follow at 2 p.m.

“It’s a great gathering of car enthusiasts to talk about memories and to create memories,” said Park Rapids club member Jenifer DeBlieck.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
