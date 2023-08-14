Classic car show brings bumper crop of ogle-worthy autos

The Northern Knights Car Club’s 39th annual Run to the Rapids Show ’n’ Shine had plenty of shiny things to show.

“We’ve had a great turnout,” said club member Jenifer DeBlieck. “We’ve had more registered vehicles than we’ve had in the other years. Beautiful weather, couldn’t have asked for better.”

DeBlieck acknowledged that a lot of people brought classic machines running a wide range of degrees and manners of restoration.

“It brings a lot of nostalgia and memories for people,” she said. “It’s great to see the community all together.”

Asked what they thought was the best thing they saw at the show, Joel Pritchett said, “The black ’56 Chevy sitting over there. That’s by far the nicest car I’ve seen so far.”

“Definitely the 10-ton truck over there,” said Randy Bueing.

“Oh, my gosh! That’s the toughest question you could ask me,” said Ken Baker. “I really like that Torino Cobra there, the green one. But when you’re standing in front of a car it’s the best car in the show, but then you’re 10 cars down and that’s the best car in the show. I don’t know how you pick!”

1 / 13: Con Langan of Park Rapids examines a 1967 Shelby Cole convertible, parked alongside an army truck. 2 / 13: This 1971 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia, owned by Cinda Helmin of Pillager, brought home the Best Orphan trophy. 3 / 13: This 1957 Jaguar convertible unites the classy and the sporty in one, very British package. 4 / 13: A 1959 GMC pickup shares a curb with a Studebaker, a Jaguar and other classic vehicles. 5 / 13: Sam Cole and his son, Gideon, check out a hot rod Ford Model T. 6 / 13: A variety of automotive blasts from the past lined Main Avenue on Saturday morning, including this 1951 Ford truck. 7 / 13: A souped-up 1930 Ford Model A belonging to Russ Mattson of Osage puts the sun in the shade with its bright yellow paint job. 8 / 13: A 1969 Dodge Super Bee owned by Northern Nights Car Club member Jim Cameron of Park Rapids won the people's choice award. 9 / 13: A classy 1959 DeSoto contrasts nicely with an unrestored, 10-ton truck 10 / 13: Cars filling the first three blocks of Park Rapids' Main Avenue made for an abundance of conversation starters. 11 / 13: A Kangas family owns this 1966 Chevy Corvette. 12 / 13: A young family gets a kick out of the toy lion sticking its head out the window of a 1965 Chevy Corvair owned by Larry and Zelda Novak of Park Rapids. 13 / 13: A 1957 Chevy Belair from Danube, Minn. draws admiring looks.

Club members voted on their favorites, with the following trophies awarded:



Top 10 awards to the 1933 Buick of Randy and Sheila Blanford, Ponsford; the 1955 Buick of Dan and Debbie Ament, Perham; the 1937 Chevy Coupe of Kevin & Cinda Helmin, Pillager; the 1961 Chevy Impala of Barry & Erin Dohrmann, Foley; the 1968 Plymouth GTX of Bruce Bennefeld, Darwin; the 1950 Pontiac Chieftain of Brian and Deb Sjorlin, Grand Rapids; the 1958 Ford Edsel of Dale & Mark Hadrava, Detroit Lakes; the 1965 Pontiac GTO of Charles Zanoth, Sauk Rapids; and the 1937 Ford two-door Humpback Deluxe of Dean Higgins.

Long distance award to Jake Woelfle, New Prague.

The “Lions’ Pick” to the Blanfords’ 1933 Buick.

Best Muscle Car to the 1969 Chevy Stingray of Bud Hovelson, Lake Park.

Best Ford to the 1929 Ford Hemi Sportster of Jerry Briese, Rio Rancho, N.M.

Best GM to the 1964 Chevy Impala SS of Steve Freistad, Fosston.

Best MOPAR to the 1969 Plymouth GTX of Jerlyn and Holly Sandhurst, Detroit Lakes.

Best Paint to the 1958 Pontiac Chieftain two-door sedan of Charlie Ruckheim, Parkers Prairie.

Best Orphan to the 1971 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia of Cinda Helmin, Pillager.

Best Convertible to the 1970 Oldsmobile Cutlass of Warren Carpenter, Park Rapids.

Best Unrestored to the 1961 International Scout pickup of Justin Clack, Park Rapids.

Deb Lunz and John Hurla admire the 1929 Ford Hemi Sportster owned by Jerry Briese of Rio Rancho, N.M., winner of the car show's Best Ford trophy. Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

The people’s choice award went to Jim Cameron’s 1969 Dodge Super Bee. Cameron is a Northern Knights Car Club member from Park Rapids. According to DeBlieck, his car will be featured on next year’s Run to the Rapids T-shirt.