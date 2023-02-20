Civil Air Patrol squadron receives awards, promotions

The Tri-County Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol presented awards and had a change of command ceremony Feb. 13 at the Park Rapids Airport.

Cadet 2nd Lt. Maggie Kay Carter with the Civil Air Patrol Tri-County Squadron receives the Billy Mitchell Award from Major Doug Mitchell, Group 1 Commander of the Minnesota Wing on Feb. 13, 2023, at the Park Rapids Airport. Contributed / Jolene Johnston

Cadet 2nd Lt. Maggie Kay Carter was presented the Billy Mitchell Award, and Cadet Staff Sgt. Silas Carter earned a Wright Brothers’ Award.

Other promotions included Cadet Master Sgt. Hazel Mae Carter, Cadet Tech Sgt. Jacob Johnson, Cadet Senior Airman Cade Gross, Cadet Airman 1st Class Micah Munson, Cadet Airman Stephen Kopkie and Cadet Airman Orrin Workman.

Meanwhile, former cadet commander C/TSgt. Jacob Johnston relinquished command to Carter.

Tri-County also recognized two new senior members, Lee Bremel and Seth Kopkie, and senior member Rich Batcho was promoted to tech sergeant.