Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
Choir and band spread Christmas cheer

Park Rapids students played and sang Christmas tunes at local business and a Rotary Club luncheon meeting on Dec. 21.

122422.E.PRE.PRAHSChoiratRotary9124.jpg
Gunnar Aas directs the Park Rapids Area High School choir in a program of Christmas carols during the Rotary Club meeting Dec. 21, 2022 at Calvary Lutheran Church.
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
Robin Fish
By Robin Fish
December 21, 2022 04:58 PM
The Park Rapids Schools’ eighth-grade band and high school choir helped make the season bright Wednesday with a series of holiday-themed performances around town.

Band teacher John Cook brought his eighth-graders to Citizens National Bank, Coborns, Walgreens and Hugo’s during the morning, while choir director Gunnar Aas and his singers shared lunch with the Rotary Club at Calvary Lutheran Church.

Both groups performed “Deck the Halls.” Other band numbers included “Jingle Bells,” “Silent Night” and “Joy to the World,” while the choir sang “Away in a Manger,” “Angels We Have Heard on High,” “I Saw Three Ships,” “Carol of the Bells” and “Christus Natus Est.”

122422.E.PRE.PRAHSBandAtCitizensBank9058.jpg
Members of the Park Rapids 8th grade band perform Christmas carols Dec. 21, 2022 at Citizens National Bank, before visiting other local businesses.
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

“This is a little tradition that got sidetracked with COVID,” said Cook, “and we are excited to bring it back.”

“They really wanted to get out and go caroling,” Aas said of his choristers, adding that he thought an invitation from Rotary Pres. Krystal Murphy “was a great opportunity for us to come out and be involved in the community.”

122422.E.PRE.RotarywithChoir9105.jpg
The Park Rapids Rotary Club listens to the Area High School choir perform Christmas carols during their meeting Dec. 21, 2022 at Calvary Lutheran Church.
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
Robin Fish
By Robin Fish
Robin Fish is a staff reporter at the Park Rapids Enterprise. Contact him at rfish@parkrapidsenterprise.com or 218-252-3053.
