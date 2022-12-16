Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
Community contributions
CHECK IT OUT: Season’s readings from the Park Rapids Area Library

Winter reading programs include chances to win chocolate and other prizes.

112721.N.PRE.ParkRapidsLibrary8724.jpg
The Park Rapids Area Library is seeking reserve funds from the Kitchigami Regional Library System to upgrade its HVAC controls. Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise, Oct. 26, 2021
By Leann WillenbringJodi Schultz
December 16, 2022 09:21 AM
Grab your elf ears and Santa hats and hoof it to the library, where we’re celebrating the season with a full week of frivolity and festivities!

Monday, Dec. 19 is ugly sweater day. Wear a holiday sweater and we’ll give you a holiday cookie.

Our next take-and-make kit, with instructions and supplies for “impossible paper orbs” will be available Dec. 19. Make sure to get one before they’re gone!

Jolabokaflod is back, and better than ever. We are extending our annual book flood, inspired by the Icelandic tradition of sharing books and eating chocolate on Christmas Eve. Anyone who checks out books Dec. 19 through 23 will be offered a gift of chocolate.

Preschool children and their caregivers are invited to read, play, and learn together at story time on Fridays at 10:30 a.m. Siblings are welcome, too, Thanks to a special helper, we don’t have to skip a week this year!

There will be story time on Friday, Dec. 30 at 10:30 a.m. In addition, children and children-at-heart can participate in “find me Fridays” during all remaining Fridays in December. There’s a sweet treat waiting for anyone who spots Libby the Library Elf on one of our bookshelves and reports the sighting to library staff.

Note the changes in our schedule due to the holidays. The library will be closed Saturday, Dec. 24 and Monday, Dec. 26. We will be open our regular hours (9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.) on New Year’s Eve, and will be closed Monday, Jan. 2. You can always check the Park Rapids Area Library Facebook page for information and updates on hours and events.

Looking for a way to beat the winter blahs? Join Snowtime to Read, our winter reading program for adults! You’ll receive a paper log and pen when you register at the library. If you prefer an online option, we have that too! You can download our Beanstack app or sign up at www.krls.beanstack.org.

Those participating online will need to come to the library to collect their prizes. Early registration begins Dec. 25 on the app and Dec. 27 in person. The program will run from Jan. 1 through Feb. 28.

After completing their fifth and tenth books, participants can choose a free book from the prize shelf at the library. In addition, those who read ten books can choose between a mug and an insulated tumbler and will be entered into a drawing for treasures like book totes, notebooks and blankets. One lucky winner will take home the grand prize: a book tote filled with goodies.

We ho-ho-hope you’ll celebrate the holidays with us! In the new year we wish you good health, good humor and a good book always at hand.

Jodi Schultz is the Park Rapids Area Library branch manager. Leann Willenbring is a library assistant.

