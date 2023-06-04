99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, June 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

CHECK IT OUT: No shushing in the Park Rapids Library this summer

This year's summer reading program is themed ‘Find Your Voice.’

JodiSchultz.jpg
Jodi Schultz
unknown
By Jodi Schultz
Today at 10:20 AM

It’s summer at the library, and everyone is invited!

We’re still providing the many services and materials we offer year-round, and we’re dialing it up a notch with the Summer Reading Program for children ages 2-18.

The program officially begins Monday, June 5. Participants who want to use paper logs can register in person at the library. Those who prefer to log their reading online can visit krls.beanstack.com/reader365 or download the Beanstack app to their electronic device. If you’ve already created an account, you can sign in. If not, you can click on “Register an Individual or Family” and follow the directions in the prompts. You can add family members to your account by clicking on “Add a Reader.”

Thanks to the Friends of the Park Rapids Area Library and other area sponsors, readers can claim a prize after each seven days of reading.

At the end of the summer, those who turn in their completed reading logs will be entered into a drawing for a grand prize provided by Kitchigami Regional Library System (KRLS) that includes a karaoke machine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Don’t expect a silent library or shushing librarians, as this year’s theme is “Find Your Voice.” We’re filling the calendar with opportunities to play and learn all summer long. Maybe you’ll discover a new interest or have the chance to gain expertise in something you already know a lot about.

Some of our featured guests include the Jolly Pops (a band of dads who love to play music for kids), a DNR park naturalist who will teach us about the many voices of frogs and toads in Minnesota and a recently retired professional violinist who is also an author.

Our staff will continue hosting our year-round activities like story time (Fridays at 10:30 a.m.) and Second Saturday STEM (the second Saturday of each month). Explore and Create Tuesdays are back for the summer, and Take and Make Kits for people ages 2-18 will be available every other Monday, June 12 to Aug. 7.

Besides their regular summer book sale on Thursday, July 13, the Friends of the Library are planning a Crazy Days Book Sale Friday and Saturday, Aug. 4-5.

We don’t expect you to remember all this on your own. You can find upcoming activities and events on our online calendar at our recently updated and improved website . There is a paper version of our summer schedule available at the library as well.

Come see us! We’ll be waiting to hear your voice.

MORE RELATED COVERAGE:

By Jodi Schultz
What To Read Next
“I don’t hear a lot of Native music on the air,” Walking Bull said, “particularly pow wow music.”
Arts and Entertainment
A Native radio station's long, influential reach after Wounded Knee
June 03, 2023 08:30 AM
PaulBunyanHoriz.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
10 fun things to do in June & July
June 02, 2023 01:20 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
060323.E.PRE.TimothyPinkerton.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Pinkerton plays June 8 Noon Hour Concert
June 02, 2023 12:54 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Paula Quam
Columns
I got a flat tire passing through Park Rapids; here's what I learned about your town
June 02, 2023 04:23 PM
 · 
By  Paula Quam
MenahgaBravesLogo.jpg
Prep
Softball: Menahga returns to Section 5A championship game
May 31, 2023 03:55 PM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
hwy_200_kabekona053123.N.PRE.jpg
Local
Resurfacing on Hwy. 200 at Kabekona Corner underway
May 31, 2023 10:14 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
053123.WEB.PRE.WOTSComposite.jpg
Opinion
WORD ON THE STREET: How about that legalized marijuana?
May 30, 2023 10:14 AM
 · 
By  Robin Fish