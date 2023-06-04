CHECK IT OUT: No shushing in the Park Rapids Library this summer

It’s summer at the library, and everyone is invited!

We’re still providing the many services and materials we offer year-round, and we’re dialing it up a notch with the Summer Reading Program for children ages 2-18.

The program officially begins Monday, June 5. Participants who want to use paper logs can register in person at the library. Those who prefer to log their reading online can visit krls.beanstack.com/reader365 or download the Beanstack app to their electronic device. If you’ve already created an account, you can sign in. If not, you can click on “Register an Individual or Family” and follow the directions in the prompts. You can add family members to your account by clicking on “Add a Reader.”

Thanks to the Friends of the Park Rapids Area Library and other area sponsors, readers can claim a prize after each seven days of reading.

At the end of the summer, those who turn in their completed reading logs will be entered into a drawing for a grand prize provided by Kitchigami Regional Library System (KRLS) that includes a karaoke machine.

Don’t expect a silent library or shushing librarians, as this year’s theme is “Find Your Voice.” We’re filling the calendar with opportunities to play and learn all summer long. Maybe you’ll discover a new interest or have the chance to gain expertise in something you already know a lot about.

Some of our featured guests include the Jolly Pops (a band of dads who love to play music for kids), a DNR park naturalist who will teach us about the many voices of frogs and toads in Minnesota and a recently retired professional violinist who is also an author.

Our staff will continue hosting our year-round activities like story time (Fridays at 10:30 a.m.) and Second Saturday STEM (the second Saturday of each month). Explore and Create Tuesdays are back for the summer, and Take and Make Kits for people ages 2-18 will be available every other Monday, June 12 to Aug. 7.

Besides their regular summer book sale on Thursday, July 13, the Friends of the Library are planning a Crazy Days Book Sale Friday and Saturday, Aug. 4-5.

We don’t expect you to remember all this on your own. You can find upcoming activities and events on our online calendar at our recently updated and improved website . There is a paper version of our summer schedule available at the library as well.

Come see us! We’ll be waiting to hear your voice.