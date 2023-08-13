CHECK IT OUT: Hot fiction titles are dropping this fall

MORE RELATED COVERAGE:





For fiction readers, autumn ushers in an exciting season of blockbuster books. From much-anticipated literary titles to fast and fun reads, the end of summer means great reading.

Minnesota authors take the lead with their exciting new September titles.

William Kent Krueger’s next stand-alone book, “The River We Remember,” brings us to Jewel, Minnesota where Sheriff Brody Dern’s investigation of wealthy Jimmy Quinn’s death threatens to expose tragedies and secrets long hidden. Getting to the truth through rumors, gossip, and vicious accusations is nearly impossible in this portrait of small-town America.

In “Saving Emma,” Allen Eskens’ law professor, Boady Sanden, takes on an Innocence Project case only to discover that the deadly ties to his past may unravel his family’s future.

Upcoming titles you’ll want to talk to your friends about include “Tom Lake” by Ann Patchett. In a Michigan town, a mother and her daughters return to the family’s orchard where a romance once bloomed. The resulting revelations force the daughters to reconsider what they thought they knew.

“Iron Flame,” the sequel to the wildly popular fantasy-adventure world of wartime dragon riders in “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros, arrives in November.

New series offerings in September include James Patterson’s Women’s Murder Club with “23-1/2 Lies.” Ken Follett continues his Kingsbridge saga with “The Armor of Light,” and J.D. Robb adds to the suspense with the Eve Dallas novel “Payback in Death.” In Craig Johnson’s “The Longmire Defense,” Walt continues to struggle with the revelations from his last case in “Hell and Back.”

October means Jack Reacher is back in action in Lee Child’s “The Secret,” and Janet Evanovich comes through with “Dirty Thirty” in the Stephanie Plum series.

In his new book, “The Exchange,” John Grisham picks up the story fifteen years after Mitch McDeere took down the corrupt Memphis lawyers in “The Firm.” Now the threat is international as Mitch struggles to stay one step ahead of a plot that threatens everyone around him.

Stephen King also brings back one of his best characters, Holly Gibney, in “Holly.” This time she’s on her own, facing two adversaries who will test her skills to the very end.

Once these books are ordered by the branches, you can place your hold on any of these books through our website at www.krls.org or through the Kitchigami Regional Library app, downloadable through your app store.

Don’t have a library card? Great news! September is library card sign-up month! Residents and property owners of our five-county region can apply for a free library card in person or online. When applying online you will receive a five-digit number, which allows you to place a hold on a physical item. When you come to the library to pick up your held item and receive your library card, the five-digit number will be replaced by the barcode on your card.

Once you have your library barcode number, you can also access thousands of digital items through our CloudLibrary and Hoopla apps. Come into the library to start your reading journey!

Leann Willenbring is a library assistant at the Park Rapids Area Library.