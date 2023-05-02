Century middle schoolers take audience on musical journey

A Park Rapids middle school music program this week carried listeners’ imagination from Budapest to Caledonia (Scotland) and beyond.

Gunnar Aas directed the sixth, seventh and eighth grades’ spring choir concert Monday, May 1 at Century School. Sarah Kaufenberg played accompaniment on the piano.

Sixth graders join in "Blue Waters of the North" during the middle school concert May 1, 2023, at Century School, directed by Gunnar Aas. Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

Aas gave high praise to the sixth-grade choir, who sang the George Ezra song “Budapest” with two small groups of soloists, as well as Phyllis Wolfe’s “Blue Waters of the North.”

Seventh-grade selections included John Lennon’s “Imagine” with soloist Graciana Valdes, and “Riversong” by Andy Beck. Aas said the seventh graders made impressive progress this year.

Eighth-grade students sing the folksong "Caledonia" during the middle school choir concert May 1, 2023, at Century School in Park Rapids. Gunnar Aas directs. Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

For the eighth-grade choir, Kaia James sang a solo in the folksong “Caledonia,” which Aas said is about longing for home. The group went on to sing “How Far I’ll Go” from Disney’s “Moana,” which Aas said is about wanting to get away from home.

The concert ended with a combined choirs rendition of Thomas Rhett’s hit “Be a Light.”