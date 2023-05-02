99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Century middle schoolers take audience on musical journey

Sixth, seventh and eighth graders gave a musical account of longing for home, longing to leave home, and other travels May 1 at Century School.

050623.E.PRE.7thGradeChoir.jpg
Soloist Graciana Valdes starts the seventh grade choir's rendition of John Lennon's "Imagine" during the spring concert May 1, 2023, at Century School, directed by Gunnar Aas.
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
Robin Fish
By Robin Fish
Today at 4:17 PM

A Park Rapids middle school music program this week carried listeners’ imagination from Budapest to Caledonia (Scotland) and beyond.

Gunnar Aas directed the sixth, seventh and eighth grades’ spring choir concert Monday, May 1 at Century School. Sarah Kaufenberg played accompaniment on the piano.

050623.E.PRE.6thGradeChoir.jpg
Sixth graders join in "Blue Waters of the North" during the middle school concert May 1, 2023, at Century School, directed by Gunnar Aas.
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

Aas gave high praise to the sixth-grade choir, who sang the George Ezra song “Budapest” with two small groups of soloists, as well as Phyllis Wolfe’s “Blue Waters of the North.”

Seventh-grade selections included John Lennon’s “Imagine” with soloist Graciana Valdes, and “Riversong” by Andy Beck. Aas said the seventh graders made impressive progress this year.

050623.E.PRE.8thGradeChoir.jpg
Eighth-grade students sing the folksong "Caledonia" during the middle school choir concert May 1, 2023, at Century School in Park Rapids. Gunnar Aas directs.
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

For the eighth-grade choir, Kaia James sang a solo in the folksong “Caledonia,” which Aas said is about longing for home. The group went on to sing “How Far I’ll Go” from Disney’s “Moana,” which Aas said is about wanting to get away from home.

ADVERTISEMENT

The concert ended with a combined choirs rendition of Thomas Rhett’s hit “Be a Light.”

MORE RELATED COVERAGE:

Robin Fish
By Robin Fish
Robin Fish is a staff reporter at the Park Rapids Enterprise. Contact him at rfish@parkrapidsenterprise.com or 218-252-3053.
What To Read Next
longform-young-1509728087.jpg
Local
Poet Kevin Young to present at Verse Like Water event
April 27, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
ClubCalendarPRE
Arts and Entertainment
CLUB MEETINGS: April 27-May 4, 2023
April 27, 2023 10:28 AM
Actors in a play.
Arts and Entertainment
‘Collected Stories,’ a play of friendship, betrayal, and identity, performs at Central Lakes College
April 26, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
ChildCareSolutionsPanelBEST042623.N.PRE.jpg
Local
Innovative ideas that may fix Hubbard County's child care crisis
May 02, 2023 03:54 PM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
QuincySquiresBlueWeb.JPG
Prep
Golf: Park Rapids, UNC, Nevis open season at Blueberry Pines
May 02, 2023 11:26 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
050623.N.PRE.SierraSharp1845.jpg
Local
Park Rapids FFA has successful state convention
May 02, 2023 03:25 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Track logo.jpg
Prep
Track and Field: Jade Rypkema wins 3,200-meter run at Elite Meet
May 01, 2023 09:06 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson