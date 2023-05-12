Century kids’ concert puts accent on gratitude

Thankfulness was a major theme in the third- and fourth-grade concerts Thursday, May 11 at Century School in Park Rapids.

Both groups performed songs by Teresa Jennings titled “T-H-A-N-K Y-O-U,” “Who Do We Appreciate?” and “We Appreciate You.” In addition, the third-graders also sang “Thank You, Teachers, Thank You.”

Kirsten Edevold directed both grades in programs that went beyond singing to include whistling, handbells, percussion instruments and sign language, as well as a capella singing and lyrics written by the students.

Edevold called the third graders “rock stars,” adding that she uses that term meaningfully.

As for the fourth graders, she said, “I hope I don’t cry. They sound absolutely beautiful. … They have made so much growth. It’s amazing.”

Third-grade music selections included the early American spinning song “Sarasponda,” with nonsense lyrics sung in both a major and a minor key, followed by an made-up, a capella version about chocolate chip cookies.

They also sang “Whacky Do Re Mi” by Jennings and “Reach for the Rainbow” by John Jacobson and Mac Huff, and played drums and claves to the Russian Dance from Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite.

The fourth-grade program featured “My Favorite Things” from Richard Rogers and Oscar Hammerstein’s “The Sound of Music,” “Castle on a Cloud” from the musical “Les Miserables” by Claude-Michel Schonberg and Herbert Kretzer, an all-percussion performance of Jacques Offenbach’s “Can Can,” and the Harold Arlen and Yip Harburg songs “Munchkinland,” “Ding-Dong! The Witch Is Dead,” “We’re Off to See the Wizard” and “Over the Rainbow” from “The Wizard of Oz.,” featuring handbells in the final number.