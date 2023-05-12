99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Century kids’ concert puts accent on gratitude

Songs sung by both third and fourth graders on May 11 included "T-H-A-N-K Y-O-U" by Teresa Jennings.

051723.E.PRE.Sarasponda2661.jpg
O is for Oreos in a made-up, cookie-centered verse of the early American spinning song "Sarasponda," performed by third graders led by Kirsten Edevold on May 11, 2023, at Century School in Park Rapids. Drums on the floor would later be used in the Russian Dance from Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker Suite.
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
Robin Fish
By Robin Fish
Today at 10:59 AM

Thankfulness was a major theme in the third- and fourth-grade concerts Thursday, May 11 at Century School in Park Rapids.

Both groups performed songs by Teresa Jennings titled “T-H-A-N-K Y-O-U,” “Who Do We Appreciate?” and “We Appreciate You.” In addition, the third-graders also sang “Thank You, Teachers, Thank You.”

Kirsten Edevold directed both grades in programs that went beyond singing to include whistling, handbells, percussion instruments and sign language, as well as a capella singing and lyrics written by the students.

Edevold called the third graders “rock stars,” adding that she uses that term meaningfully.

As for the fourth graders, she said, “I hope I don’t cry. They sound absolutely beautiful. … They have made so much growth. It’s amazing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Third-grade music selections included the early American spinning song “Sarasponda,” with nonsense lyrics sung in both a major and a minor key, followed by an made-up, a capella version about chocolate chip cookies.

051723.E.PRE.MyFavoriteThings2732.jpg
Directed by Kirsten Edevold, fourth graders sing "My Favorite Things" from "The Sound of Music" during their spring concert May 11, 2023, at Century School. The cans of percussion instruments set out on the floor would be used later in an instrumental rendition of "Can Can" by Jacques Offenbach.
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

They also sang “Whacky Do Re Mi” by Jennings and “Reach for the Rainbow” by John Jacobson and Mac Huff, and played drums and claves to the Russian Dance from Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite.

The fourth-grade program featured “My Favorite Things” from Richard Rogers and Oscar Hammerstein’s “The Sound of Music,” “Castle on a Cloud” from the musical “Les Miserables” by Claude-Michel Schonberg and Herbert Kretzer, an all-percussion performance of Jacques Offenbach’s “Can Can,” and the Harold Arlen and Yip Harburg songs “Munchkinland,” “Ding-Dong! The Witch Is Dead,” “We’re Off to See the Wizard” and “Over the Rainbow” from “The Wizard of Oz.,” featuring handbells in the final number.

MORE RELATED COVERAGE:

Robin Fish
By Robin Fish
Robin Fish is a staff reporter at the Park Rapids Enterprise. Contact him at rfish@parkrapidsenterprise.com or 218-252-3053.
What To Read Next
MenahgaCityHall2022Wide.jpg
Local
Menahga City Council debates concealed weapon policy
May 12, 2023 10:13 AM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
PowerPoint Presentation
Local
Hubbard County Jail remodel estimated as high as $7.5M
May 12, 2023 07:09 AM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
103021.N.PRE.PRCityHall8700.jpg
Local
Housing settlement relies on future PUD zoning
May 12, 2023 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Robin Fish
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
MenahgaCityHall2022Wide.jpg
Local
Menahga City Council debates concealed weapon policy
May 12, 2023 10:13 AM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
baseball logo.jpg
Prep
Baseball: Quick start sparks Nevis' 13-7 win over Deer River
May 12, 2023 10:07 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
softball fsa logo.jpg
Prep
Softball: Nevis finishes second at Deer River
May 12, 2023 10:02 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
DrHarrisFamily051023.N.PRE.jpg
Local
Dr. Harris is serving the community where he grew up
May 10, 2023 07:11 AM
 · 
By  Lorie Skarpness