Center showcases aurora borealis for HCLL

The Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning (HCLL) presents “Aurora Borealis” from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 21 at the Armory Arts & Events Center in Park Rapids.

Debbie Center, a musician, photographer, artist and self-proclaimed aurora addict living in Nevis, will share her aurora-chasing journeys in Minnesota and Alaska.

Center will present her aurora photography and paintings and discuss tips and tricks for seeing and photographing the aurora for yourself.

The program is open to the public, free of charge and handicap accessible.