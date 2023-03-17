6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Center showcases aurora borealis for HCLL

Local artist, musician and aurora enthusiast Debbie Center will be featured March 21 at the Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning.

031523.E.PRE.DebbieCenter.jpg
Debbie Center is a musician, artist and photographer who will share her pursuit of the aurora borealis with the Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning on March 21.
Contributed / Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning
By Staff reports
Today at 2:05 PM

The Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning (HCLL) presents “Aurora Borealis” from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 21 at the Armory Arts & Events Center in Park Rapids.

Debbie Center, a musician, photographer, artist and self-proclaimed aurora addict living in Nevis, will share her aurora-chasing journeys in Minnesota and Alaska.

Center will present her aurora photography and paintings and discuss tips and tricks for seeing and photographing the aurora for yourself.

The program is open to the public, free of charge and handicap accessible.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
