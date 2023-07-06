Bull riders seek glory at Headwaters Xtreme Bulls

Twenty-seven cowboys attempted to ride ill-tempered, 2-ton beasts at the Headwaters Xtreme Bulls.

The event was held Sunday, July 2 in Park Rapids.

Only the top 10 made it to the final round.

Three Minnesotans tested their grit – Casey Berends of Maynard, Ethan Skogquist of Elk River and Blaine Beaty of Deer Creek – along with bull riders from Iowa, Kentucky, North Dakota, South Dakota, Kansas, Oklahoma, Montana, Missouri, Illinois, Wyoming, Arkansas and Texas.

Skogquist rode a full 8 seconds on “Fruit Punch,” earning 77 points.

“Little Tyrant” bucked Berends to the ground for no score.

Blaine Beaty, a professional bull rider from the Frazee area, battled "General Jordan" – briefly. The near-perfect bull tossed Beaty within seconds. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise<br/>

Beaty, a Minnesota favorite, drew one of the meanest bulls at the contest: “General Jordan.” It was a short-lived ride.

“That is a bull that has been unridden this season, and will continue to be unridden. They have marked that bull 44.5 (points) on average every time that bull leaves the bucking shoot. That’s nearly perfect,” the emcee explained.

In bull riding, half of the scoring points are awarded to the livestock and half to the cowboy.

Randy Jokela, founder of the Headwaters PRCA Rodeo and Xtreme Bulls, spoke to Beaty afterward. “They opened the gate, and his hand popped out. You’re done,” he recounted.

Thankfully, there were few injuries and one concussion. “With that many contestants, we had very minor injuries,” Jokela said.

Joshua Steele performed well, taking first place in the first round atop "Reid's Dream." In all, Steele won $3,784. He' from Sparta, Missouri. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

In the first round, Josh “Bub” Steele of Sparta, Missouri won first place and a $1,946 payoff. He scored 85 points.

Clayton Savage and Caden Bunch tied for second place, at 83.5 points, winning $1,297 each.

One bull came to a complete stop, then restarted bucking.

Rodeo clown Allan Dessel joked, “You had to put in extra quarters.”

Cody McElroy, a Kentucky bull rider that has won $16,000 this season, was given the opportunity to ride again. He later scored 71 points on “Beach Bum.”

In the finals, John Young of Orient, Iowa walked away with $2,335 in prize money, scoring 88 out of a possible 100 points. He was one of two bull riders who managed to stay astride long enough to score during the finals.

Randy Jokela handed Young his reward and new spurs, which “are like a trophy.”

Savage, the oldest bull rider at the event, won $1,989 and second place overall for his 83-point score.

The other eight cowboys landed in the dirt, resulting in no other qualifying rides.

Bull riders told Jokela that “Park Rapids people are so nice. I hear that all the time.”

Now its 45th year, Jokela said generations of families return to the event each year.

“We couldn’t do a rodeo this big without support. We have tremendous supporters,” he concluded.