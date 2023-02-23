Budzien selected for statewide honor band

Century School seventh grader Olivia Budzien has been selected by the Minnesota Band Directors’ Association (MBDA) for the grades 6-8 2023 Statewide Honor Band.

According to a media release shared by Park Rapids Area Schools band director John Cook, Budzien performed a recorded audition last November and was selected from among the top middle-school flute players in the state.

“The MBDA honor bands are one of the premier opportunities for highlighting musical talent among young instrumentalists across Minnesota,” the release states.

“Olivia is an extremely gifted and hardworking flute student,” Cook said, adding that her audition featured music written for high school-level students.

“She began preparing for this audition after she had been playing flute for only 10 months,” said Cook. “She spent four-and-a-half months preparing for the audition, and as a seventh grader, she was up against some of the top sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade flute players in the state.”

Budzien is”very deserving” of the honor, Cook said, but at the same time, “this is an extraordinary achievement, and I couldn’t be more proud of her.”

Budzien is set to participate in the MBDA Statewide Honor Band festival on April 15-16 in Fergus Falls, culminating in a public performance on the afternoon of April 16.