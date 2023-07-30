Boxcar playing 2nd Street Stage

Boxcar will play live at 2nd Street Stage from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3 in downtown Park Rapids.

According to a press release, the Duluth-based band plays “rail-jumping, whiskey-drinking, country rock and roll.”

Band members are Blake Shippee, guitar and vocals; Misisipi Mike Wolf, lead guitar; Andy Lipke, lead guitar; Rick Bruner, drums and vocals; and Gordon Lewis, bass.

The beer garden opens at 5 p.m. for a social hour, with a collectible button to leverage beverage discounts, plus activities, giveaways and prize drawings. Bring your own folding chair.

For more about all the bands, go to www.parkrapidsdowntown.com/events. For weekly updates, go to 2nd St Stage on Facebook.