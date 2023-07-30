Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Boxcar playing 2nd Street Stage

The country rock band comes to downtown Park Rapids on Thursday, Aug. 3.

072623.E.PRE.Boxcar.jpg
Boxcar will play at 2nd Street Stage on Thursday, Aug. 3, in downtown Park Rapids.
Contributed / Park Rapids Downtown Business Association
By Staff reports
Today at 1:10 PM

Boxcar will play live at 2nd Street Stage from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3 in downtown Park Rapids.

MORE RELATED COVERAGE:

According to a press release, the Duluth-based band plays “rail-jumping, whiskey-drinking, country rock and roll.”

Band members are Blake Shippee, guitar and vocals; Misisipi Mike Wolf, lead guitar; Andy Lipke, lead guitar; Rick Bruner, drums and vocals; and Gordon Lewis, bass.

The beer garden opens at 5 p.m. for a social hour, with a collectible button to leverage beverage discounts, plus activities, giveaways and prize drawings. Bring your own folding chair.

For more about all the bands, go to www.parkrapidsdowntown.com/events. For weekly updates, go to 2nd St Stage on Facebook.

