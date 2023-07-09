BOOKS, ETC.: Your public library is ready to educate, captivate, connect

Educate, captivate, connect...That’s what libraries are truly about! At Park Rapids Area Library, this is the center of our planning and daily support to our patrons.

Did you know that the Kitchigami Regional Library System has an app? This is a great way to connect to your library account to see checkouts, holds, and allows you to put items on hold right from your phone or tablet. Patrons who have used it tell us they love it as it is very easy to use and right at your fingertips!

An added bonus is that it has your library card number on it so that we can scan at the library to access your account when you’re here.

Many of our patrons love our digital library services. Kitchigami pays for subscriptions to Hoopla Digital, Cloud Library and as a Minnesota library gives you access to E-book Minnesota. These are great resources you can access for free right from your phone, tablet or computer. These access e-books, audiobooks and many other features. Download the app, set up an account and you're off on a reading adventure! Call us if you need help or more information on this service.

And as a reminder, Park Rapids Area Library has seven Yesteryear Kits available for checkout. Yesteryear Kits are hands-on topic specific kits for caregivers to connect with people with dementia. The topics range from movie stars to gardening to vintage cars. Each kit contains material to help bring back memories and start conversations or connections.

And don’t forget about all our great programming for people of all ages! This summer we have lots of events and activities for kids and teens and we are busy working to set up some programming for adults and seniors this fall.

Here is a teaser for one of these: we are bringing back our craft swap in mid-October. So, if you have any excess craft supplies you would like to donate, we will be accepting donations in early October.

Educate, captivate, connect: Park Rapids Area Library is your place for all those and more!

Mary Niklaus is a library assistant in charge of nonfiction at the Park Rapids Area Library. A retired school principal, she lives in the Menahga area.