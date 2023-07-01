Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Blond & the Bohunk coming to Sounds of Spirit Lake

The country cover band has been performing together for over 10 years.

BlondeandtheBoHunk.062823.E.PRE.jpg
Blond & the Bohunk, a country cover band, performs Friday, July 7, at Sounds of Spirit Lake in Menahga.
Contributed / Ralph Kumpula
By Staff reports
Today at 9:32 AM

Country cover band Blond & the Bohunk will be in concert at 7 p.m. Friday, July 7, at Sounds of Spirit Lake in Menahga.

MORE RELATED COVERAGE:

According to a press release, they perform covers from Johnny & June to Miranda Lambert and Florida Georgia Line, with a few originals in the mix. They perform about 50 shows each summer, and have played at Moondance Jam and KIK-FM’s Rev’d Up Country Fest.

Sara Severson (the blond) and Brian Chlian (the Bohunk) have been performing together for over 10 years. Rounding out the band are Scott Mallin on lead guitar, Dale Danter on percussion and Ray Noble on bass.

The concert will be outdoors, on the shores of Spirit Lake, near the fishing pier in Menahga. Bring your own chairs. In case of rain, the concert will move into the Menahga School gymnasium.

For more information, visit www.soundsofspiritlake.com. This event is funded in part by a grant from the Five Wings Art Council, through a legislative appropriation from Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

