Bjorklund, Beaumont win county fair talent show

Adeline Bjorklund, 15, of Nevis captured first place in the teen division of the Hubbard County Fair's talent show. She crooned "Tightrope" from the movie "The Greatest Showman."

The contest was held on Tuesday, July 11.

Adeline Bjorklund, 15, of Nevis captured first place in the teen division of the Hubbard County Fair's talent show. She crooned "Tightrope" from the movie "The Greatest Showman." The contest was held on Tuesday, July 11. Bjorklund won $150 and advances to the state fair talent show. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

Olivia Beaumont, 18, resides in California but visits Park Rapids four times a year. She took first place in the open division of the talent show by singing "Memories" from the Broadway musical "Cats." She also advances to the Minnesota State Fair contest.

Olivia Beaumont, 18, resides in California but visits Park Rapids four times a year. She took first place in the open division of the talent show by singing "Memories" from the Broadway musical "Cats." She also advances to the Minnesota State Fair contest. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

A small contingent of Just For Kix dancers performed a short routine, winning second place and $100 in the teen division.

A small contingent of Just For Kix dancers performed a short routine, winning second place and $100 in the teen division. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

Makenzie Mack, 14, sings "People Help the People" by Birdy. She won $50 for third place in the teen division.