Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, July 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Bjorklund, Beaumont win county fair talent show

The contest was held on Tuesday, July 11 at the Hubbard County fairgrounds. It drew four contestants.

AdelineBjorklundVert071123.N.PRE.jpg
Adeline Bjorklund, 15, of Nevis captured first place in the teen division of the Hubbard County Fair's talent show. She crooned "Tightrope" from the movie "The Greatest Showman." The contest was held on Tuesday, July 11. Bjorklund won $150 and advances to the state fair talent show.
Shannon Geisen/Enterprise
Shannon Geisen
By Shannon Geisen
Today at 10:10 AM

Adeline Bjorklund, 15, of Nevis captured first place in the teen division of the Hubbard County Fair's talent show. She crooned "Tightrope" from the movie "The Greatest Showman."
The contest was held on Tuesday, July 11.

AdelineBjorklundVert071123.N.PRE.jpg
Adeline Bjorklund, 15, of Nevis captured first place in the teen division of the Hubbard County Fair's talent show. She crooned "Tightrope" from the movie "The Greatest Showman." The contest was held on Tuesday, July 11. Bjorklund won $150 and advances to the state fair talent show.
Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

Olivia Beaumont, 18, resides in California but visits Park Rapids four times a year. She took first place in the open division of the talent show by singing "Memories" from the Broadway musical "Cats." She also advances to the Minnesota State Fair contest.

OliviaBeaumont071123.jpg
Olivia Beaumont, 18, resides in California but visits Park Rapids four times a year. She took first place in the open division of the talent show by singing "Memories" from the Broadway musical "Cats." She also advances to the Minnesota State Fair contest.
Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

A small contingent of Just For Kix dancers performed a short routine, winning second place and $100 in the teen division.

JustForKix071123.jpg
A small contingent of Just For Kix dancers performed a short routine, winning second place and $100 in the teen division.
Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

Makenzie Mack, 14, sings "People Help the People" by Birdy. She won $50 for third place in the teen division.

MakenzieMackCU071123.jpg
Makenzie Mack, 14, sings "People Help the People" by Birdy. She won $50 for third place in the teen division.
Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

Shannon Geisen
By Shannon Geisen
Shannon Geisen is editor of the Park Rapids Enterprise.
What To Read Next
FSA Court gavel 11-13-18
Local
Warne sentenced to 10 years for sex crime
1d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
StudentNewsPlaceholder.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: July 11, 2023
1d ago
ShepherdFamilyAwards071223.N.PRE.jpg
Local
Shepherd siblings love to race
1d ago
 · 
By  Lorie Skarpness
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
MenahgaMidsummerBasoWave070823.jpg
Local
Menahga Finns celebrate midsummer
1d ago
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
File: Peter Stauber
Minnesota
White House calls out Stauber over loan forgiveness
Jul 3
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
FSA Court gavel 11-13-18
Local
Warne sentenced to 10 years for sex crime
1d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
071622.N.PRE.Veteran340.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
‘5 greatest days of summer’ are this week
2d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports