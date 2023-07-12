Bjorklund, Beaumont win county fair talent show
The contest was held on Tuesday, July 11 at the Hubbard County fairgrounds. It drew four contestants.
Adeline Bjorklund, 15, of Nevis captured first place in the teen division of the Hubbard County Fair's talent show. She crooned "Tightrope" from the movie "The Greatest Showman."
Olivia Beaumont, 18, resides in California but visits Park Rapids four times a year. She took first place in the open division of the talent show by singing "Memories" from the Broadway musical "Cats." She also advances to the Minnesota State Fair contest.
A small contingent of Just For Kix dancers performed a short routine, winning second place and $100 in the teen division.
Makenzie Mack, 14, sings "People Help the People" by Birdy. She won $50 for third place in the teen division.
