Binkley sings at June 15 Noon Hour Concert

The Noon Hour Concert on Thursday, June 15 features bass soloist Carson Binkley with collaborative pianist Dan Will.

The free concert will run from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church in Park Rapids.

A vocal performance major with a business administration minor, Binkley is going into his second year at Bemidji State University. During his first year, he took part in “A Hand of Bridge” by Samuel Barber, sang with the Musikanten Choir and the Bemidji Choir, and was a second-place finalist for the Minnesota NATS competition for first-year college students.

In high school, Binkley was a Minnesota All State Choir member for two years and had a perfect score in the Minnesota solo ensemble contest. He is currently studying under Dr. Cory Renbarger.