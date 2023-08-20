Bemidji Brass Quintet plays Noon Hour Aug. 24

The Bemidji Brass Quintet comes to Calvary Lutheran Church for the Noon Hour Concert, 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24.

MORE RELATED COVERAGE:





According to a press release, the group formed in 2017. Kyle Riess’s vision was to create a brass ensemble in the area and provide an opportunity to play brass chamber music. The group was composed of student and community members, and has evolved to include adult members of the Bemidji Symphony Orchestra and other local groups.

The quintet enjoys performing a diverse selection of music, including hymns, musical theater and cinema themes, contemporary, jazz and standard brass quintet repertoire, the release says. There is no charge for the concert.