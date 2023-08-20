Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, August 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Bemidji Brass Quintet plays Noon Hour Aug. 24

The ensemble has been performing free concerts in the area since 2017.

BemidjiBrass.081923.E.PRE.jpg
Performing for the Noon Hour concert on Thursday, Aug. 24 at Calvary Lutheran Church in Park Rapids is the Bemidji Brass Quintet, featuring Kyle Riess and Craig Swartz, trumpet; Eve Sumsky, horn; Alyssa Konecne, trombone; and Logan Frericks, tuba.
Contributed / Carolyn Spangler
By Staff reports
Today at 11:38 AM

The Bemidji Brass Quintet comes to Calvary Lutheran Church for the Noon Hour Concert, 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24.

MORE RELATED COVERAGE:

According to a press release, the group formed in 2017. Kyle Riess’s vision was to create a brass ensemble in the area and provide an opportunity to play brass chamber music. The group was composed of student and community members, and has evolved to include adult members of the Bemidji Symphony Orchestra and other local groups.

The quintet enjoys performing a diverse selection of music, including hymns, musical theater and cinema themes, contemporary, jazz and standard brass quintet repertoire, the release says. There is no charge for the concert.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
ClubCalendarPRE
Arts and Entertainment
CLUB MEETINGS: Aug. 19-25, 2023
2d ago
Buick1933.081623.N.PRE.1844.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Classic car show brings bumper crop of ogle-worthy autos
5d ago
 · 
By  Robin Fish
CheckItOutComposite.081223.E.PRE.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
CHECK IT OUT: Hot fiction titles are dropping this fall
Aug 13
 · 
By  Leann Willenbring
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
HubbardCountySheriffVehicleCU.jpg
Local
Hubbard County ranks 13th in state for DWI arrests, sheriff says
3d ago
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
Closeup of an Assortment of School Supplies
Local
School supply donations will help Park Rapids families in need
2d ago
 · 
By  Lorie Skarpness
Nevis School
Local
Nevis PTA hosting root beer float night Aug. 23
2d ago
 · 
By  Lorie Skarpness
blotter pic for web.jpg
Members Only
Local
Hubbard County Incidents: Aug. 7-13, 2023
3d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports