Bartholomew plays sax at Aug. 31 Noon Hour Concert

The summer concert series closes with a saxophone and piano program at Calvary Lutheran Church in Park Rapids.

082623.E.PRE.BenBartholomew.jpeg
Saxophonist Ben Bartholomew, at right, will perform Thursday, Aug. 31 at the Noon Hour Concert.
Contributed / Carolyn Spangler
By Staff reports
Today at 10:00 AM

Noon Hour Concerts present saxophonist Ben Bartholomew, performing from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31 at Calvary Lutheran Church in Park Rapids.

Accompanying him is pianist Gwen Youso.

Bartholomew is a junior at Bemidji State University (BSU), seeking a Bachelor of Arts in instrumental performance and seeking a certificate in arts management on a full scholarship. Besides saxophone, he also studies clarinet, flute and plans to learn further woodwind instruments.

Bartholomew holds the principal saxophone chair in the BSU wind ensemble and plays in the Blue Ice jazz band and other ensembles at BSU. He has been invited to perform with the Bemidji Symphony Orchestra, Itasca Symphony Orchestra, Bemidji Area Community Band, Coleraine City Band and other ensembles around northern Minnesota.

During the summer, Bartholomew travels to camps and festivals to gain valuable performance experience. He has been accepted to the Brevard Center’s Jazz Institute for a second year as well as the center’s Saxophone Institute, where he will study with Branford Marsalis and many other accomplished musicians.

070123.E.PRE.GwenYouso.jpg
Pianist Gwendoline Youso will accompany saxophonist Ben Bartholomew in the Aug. 31 Noon Hour Concert.
Contributed / Carolyn Spangler

Bartholomew plans to continue his studies after BSU, aiming for a graduate degree in either jazz studies, instrumental performance and/or multiple woodwind performance. He studies under the direction of Dr. Hilary Leonard.

Youso is the music director and liturgist at Immaculate Heart Catholic Church in Crosslake. She recently graduated from Bemidji State University with a degree in piano performance with a pedagogy emphasis, studying under Dr. Stephen Carlson.

Youso also took classes in choral conducting, flute and other instrument methods. She plans to continue her studies in piano or sacred music and hopes to grow her own piano studio.

