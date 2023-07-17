Bang, zoom! Baja racing and demo derby collide at fair

Baja racing and a demolition derby combined for a single grandstand event Saturday, July 15 at the Hubbard County Fair.

MORE RELATED COVERAGE:





Russ Smith has been president of the fair’s governing Shell Prairie Agricultural Association for about 10 years. As drivers prepared to take to the track, he anticipated the joint event would be a good show – a sentiment borne out by packed bleachers and a vocally appreciative crowd.

“Instead of running two separate shows, two different nights, you’re getting two shows in one night,” said Smith. “We really think that that’s probably a good move.”

The program featured three Baja racing heats alternating with three classes of demolition driving – compact, full-size and SUV/van/truck.

“We got a really good crew this year, like last year,” said Smith, “and RDO Farms donated all the equipment, so that really helps us put everything together for the fair.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Norman Overbey (No. 420) and Jerry Kurth (No. 17) squeeze past two disabled vehicles at the hairpin turn in the Baja racing track on Saturday. Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

The first Baja heat started with four cars. By the end of 10 laps, drivers Jerry Kurth and Gage Brown were knocked out of the race. Norman Overbey won the race, with Dennis Dupont falling a lap behind to take second place. Kurth placed third and Brown fourth.

Before they finished the first lap of Baja heat 2, Jason Anderson’s and Brayden Kohrs’ cars were disabled. Larry Stromback took first place, Jeff Martinson second, Devin Harsha third, Kohrs fourth and Anderson fifth.

Larry Stromback's Jeep goes airborne at a speed bump in the track during Baja racing Saturday, July 15 at the Hubbard County Fair. Strombeck ended up outlasting all his competitors, winning the second and third Baja heats. Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

In the third heat of Baja racing, Stromback again took first place, with Kohrs in second, Dupont in third, Brown fourth and Kurth fifth.

“It’s amazing and everybody should do it,” said Tara Hoeke, one of the organizers of the Baja event along with Tom Walsh. “This year we had some really good drivers that did amazing. Super friendly.”

As for joining Baja with the demo derby, she said, “I think it was really fun. It made a good show.”

Trulo Adams (No. 20) smashes into Bradly Rousu (No. 17) in the compact chain class of Saturday's demolition derby. Tangling behind them are Mason Smith (No. 38 Jr.), Trenton Greenlee (No. 007) and Rocky Klitzke (No. 3). Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

In the demolition derby’s compact chain class, Bradley Rousu placed first, Matt Rousu second and Mason Smith third. Smith also claimed the $250 “mad dog” prize for getting the most hits.

Full-size chain class competitors Lance Pritchett (No. 73), Garrett Harvala (No. 316) and Lucas Pritchett (No. 24) get wrecked together at Saturday's demo derby. Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

Seven cars participated in the full-size chain class demo derby. Lance Pritchett placed first, Garret Harvala second and Lucas Pritchett third. Mad dog went to Payne Hensel.

Eight vehicles lined up for the chain SUV/van/truck class demo derby. However, before the starting flag came down, one truck had to be towed out of the arena due to losing reverse power. John Geswhell placed first, Truman Crandall second and Mike Petersen third. Crandall also received the mad dog prize.

ADVERTISEMENT

VIDEO: