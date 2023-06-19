Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Author Fest spotlights Minn. writers

A variety of genres were represented at the 2023 Author Fest – from young adult to historical fiction to mystery.

AuthorFestJoshMohling061723.E.PRE.jpg
Joshua Moehling sets his mystery novels – "And There He Kept Her" and "Where the Dead Sleep" – in Minnesota. He lives in Minneapolis.<br/>
Shannon Geisen/Enterprise
Shannon Geisen
By Shannon Geisen
Today at 11:45 AM

Twenty-two Minnesotan authors peddled their penmanship at the 2023 Author Fest.

Sally Wizik Wills, co-owner of Beagle & Wolf Books, said she selects a wide spread of writing styles for the annual event.

“I like a number of different genres, but there are MInnesota Book Award winners here and first-time authors here and a number of young adult authors, which is fun.”

Frank Weber, a forensic psychologist in the St. Cloud area, writes about his true-crime cases.

Joshua Moehling composes mystery novels set in Minnesota.

AuthorFestCandaceSimar061723.E.PRE.jpg
Candace Simar tells award-winning, historical stories that examine the early days of Minnesota and North Dakota. She's best known for her "Abercombine Trails" series.
Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

Candace Simar, a Spur Award winner and Spur finalist from the Western Writers of America for her “Abercrombie Trail” series, hails from Pequot Lakes.

Her historical novel, “Shelterbelts,” was a finalist in both the Willa Literary Awards in historical fiction and the Midwest Book Awards.

Pete Kero, a Hibbing resident and environmental engineer, wrote about how communities have transformed mining terrain, “creating mountain bike parks, revegetation of the landscape and even surprising stories of how some early mine reclamation work won EPA awards.”

AuthorFestPeter061723.E.PRE.jpg
Pete Kero of Hibbing details the reclamation of mining pits in the Iron Range in "Minescapes."
Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

His book, “Minescapes,” was published by the Minnesota Historical Society Press in May 2023.

Kero himself was involved in creating the mountain bike park.

“This is a story about the work being done from landscape architects, engineers and planners to try to reclaim this landscape,” he said.

AuthorFestBookFinalist061723.E.PRE.jpg
Nicole Kronzer, a 2021 Minnesota Book Award finalist, promotes her books, "Unscripted" and "The Roof Over Our Heads."
Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

Nicole Kronzer’s “Unscripted” was a finalist for the 2021 Minnesota Book Award and was named a 2021 Best Book for Young Adults by the American Library Association.

“This is about a girl named Zelda. She’s 17. She has ‘Saturday Night Live’ dreams. She goes to an improv camp in the mountains of Colorado. She makes the top team, but she’s the only girl,” she explains. “She finds herself in this den of misogyny. The question the book asks is when you’re trailblazing, how much do you owe yourself – because she’s miserable and wants to quit – and how much do you owe the people that you represent.”

Kronzer is a high school English teacher and former professional actor. She lives with her family in Minneapolis.

Her newest novel, “Roof Over Our Heads,” published in Jan. 2023.

AuthorFestDennisPederson061723.E.PRE.jpg
Darrell Pedersen, author of "Campfire in the Basement," was among the 22 Minnesotan authors at Saturday's event.
Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

Other writers in attendance were Angela Greenman, Jason Lee Willis, Darrell Pedersen, Pamela Joern, Susan Aune, Dan LaRock, Peter Bremer, Stephen Schaitberger, Annmarie Boyle, Sheri Brenden, Mary Logue, Kristy Boike, Mary Woster Haus, Charleigh Fredericks, Heather Bouwman, Payal Doshi and Charmaine Donovan.

Shannon Geisen
By Shannon Geisen
Shannon Geisen is editor of the Park Rapids Enterprise.
