Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
Artists invited to submit button designs

Button designs for the 2023 2nd Street Stage summer concert series will be accepted until March 15.

021122.WEB.PRE.2022Button.jpg
The 2nd Street Stage button design winner for the 2022 season was Teresa Seegers of Park Rapids.
Contributed / Park Rapids Downtown Business Association
By Staff reports
February 14, 2023 08:30 AM
The Park Rapids Downtown Business Association (PRDBA) is sponsoring a 2nd Street Stage button design contest with a $250 cash prize to the winner.

Those who purchase and wear the $20 buttons for this season’s 10 2nd Street Stage events will be helping to sponsor this fun summer concert series and will receive $2 off beverages purchased at the beer garden all summer long.

Buttons will be available for purchase at the beer garden on opening night, June 15.

Designs should be drawn within a 4-inch circle and include “2023,” “2nd St. Stage” and “Park Rapids, MN.” They may be full-color or black and white with color accents. Please remember this is a fun, summer, live music event.

Designs may be submitted on paper to the Park Rapids Downtown Business Association, P.O. Box 142, Park Rapids, MN 56470 or emailed as a pdf or jpg to luann47@gmail.com. Submissions must be received by noon Wednesday, March 15.

It is the PRDBA’s intent to continue the button design contest annually and create buttons that will become collectibles.

Related Topics: 2ND STREET STAGEPARK RAPIDSARTPARK RAPIDS DOWNTOWN BUSINESS ASSOCIATION
