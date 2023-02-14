Artists invited to submit button designs

The Park Rapids Downtown Business Association (PRDBA) is sponsoring a 2nd Street Stage button design contest with a $250 cash prize to the winner.

Those who purchase and wear the $20 buttons for this season’s 10 2nd Street Stage events will be helping to sponsor this fun summer concert series and will receive $2 off beverages purchased at the beer garden all summer long.

Buttons will be available for purchase at the beer garden on opening night, June 15.

Designs should be drawn within a 4-inch circle and include “2023,” “2nd St. Stage” and “Park Rapids, MN.” They may be full-color or black and white with color accents. Please remember this is a fun, summer, live music event.

Designs may be submitted on paper to the Park Rapids Downtown Business Association, P.O. Box 142, Park Rapids, MN 56470 or emailed as a pdf or jpg to luann47@gmail.com. Submissions must be received by noon Wednesday, March 15.

It is the PRDBA’s intent to continue the button design contest annually and create buttons that will become collectibles.