Artist talk on June 16 at Armory Arts & Events Center

The Armory Arts & Events Center (AAEC) will host an artist by Monika Lawrence of Bemidji at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 16.

Lawrence will discuss her exhibit, “Clearwater Creatives,” donated by the Bagley Area Arts Collaborative (BAAC). This new show will be displayed in the AAEC’s gallery until mid-August. The gallery and the artist talk are free and open to the public.

MORE RELATED COVERAGE:







AAEC operations and events manager Julie Kjenaas explained this is the beginning of a collaboration that was first discussed in Jan. 2023 when AAEC hosted a Heartland Area Arts Summit.” At that time, BAAC to Heartland area artists about working together to bring

more art to Hubbard County by forming a collaboration among arts groups.

“Lawrence’s work focuses primarily on people, but also the intersection of environmental landscapes, wildlife and environmental issues,” said Kjenaas. “Lawrence began exploring photography when she bought her first Cannon film camera in Germany in the mid-1990s, and started taking photo classes on weekends in Berlin. Covering Minnesota through photos has helped her feel more at home in her new country. She’s seen it all – from photographing late-night bat catching, to a specialized skull taxidermist, and capturing sensitive stories from the opioid epidemic.”

“I really love working as a photojournalist,” Lawrence said, adding that the photography and

photojournalism industries are an ever-evolving field. “You grow with your challenges.”