Artist talk on June 16 at Armory Arts & Events Center

Photojournalist Monika Lawrence will discuss her exhibit, “Clearwater Creatives,” on display at the Armory Arts & Events Center through mid-August.

ClearwaterCreativesExhibit061023.E.PRE.jpg
Photojournalist Monika Lawrence of Bemidji will give an artist talk on Friday, June 16 at the Armory Arts &amp; Events Center's gallery.
Contributed/Armory Arts &amp; Events Center
By Staff reports
Today at 10:54 AM

The Armory Arts & Events Center (AAEC) will host an artist by Monika Lawrence of Bemidji at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 16.

Lawrence will discuss her exhibit, “Clearwater Creatives,” donated by the Bagley Area Arts Collaborative (BAAC). This new show will be displayed in the AAEC’s gallery until mid-August. The gallery and the artist talk are free and open to the public.

MORE RELATED COVERAGE:

AAEC operations and events manager Julie Kjenaas explained this is the beginning of a collaboration that was first discussed in Jan. 2023 when AAEC hosted a Heartland Area Arts Summit.” At that time, BAAC to Heartland area artists about working together to bring
more art to Hubbard County by forming a collaboration among arts groups.

“Lawrence’s work focuses primarily on people, but also the intersection of environmental landscapes, wildlife and environmental issues,” said Kjenaas. “Lawrence began exploring photography when she bought her first Cannon film camera in Germany in the mid-1990s, and started taking photo classes on weekends in Berlin. Covering Minnesota through photos has helped her feel more at home in her new country. She’s seen it all – from photographing late-night bat catching, to a specialized skull taxidermist, and capturing sensitive stories from the opioid epidemic.”

“I really love working as a photojournalist,” Lawrence said, adding that the photography and
photojournalism industries are an ever-evolving field. “You grow with your challenges.”

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
