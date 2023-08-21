Art and wine merge at Forestedge Winery fair

LAPORTE, Minn. – Guests sipped black currant wine, while jazzy notes floated throughout Forestedge Winery.

Art lovers meandered about the 30-some tents at the annual art fair.

The weekend festival, held Aug. 19-20, attracted Deb Saunders and her pottery critters. Her “legendary” creations can only be found in Minnesota. Take the “fishalope,” a whimsical blend of fish and antelope.

A "fishalope" emerged from the imagination of Deb Saunders, a potter from Walker. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

According to Saunders, “Legend says a lonely, orphaned buck fawn was helped by a young female walleye to hide from poachers and love grew.”

Deb Saunders invented this fishicorn, a mythical creature only found in northern Minnesota. She makes her pottery critters at her Walker studio. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

Fishicorns are another “mythical creature of Minnesota.” A single horn emerges from the big-eyed fish.

Saunders, a biology teacher with an art minor, lives in Walker. This was her first time at the art fair.

After taking a community education class, “I just fell in love with pottery,” she said. “I’m working on developing my art. I love animals, so biology and art came together.”

Gary Rex Erickson has been creating one-of-a-kind jewelry since 1975.

He’s attended every Forestedge Winery art show since its beginning.

Among the Coon Rapids silversmith’s pièce de résistance are his rings and pendants made with coprolites, or fossilized animal dung.

Gary Rex Erickson of Coon Rapids used coprolite – or dinosaur dung – for this silver pendant. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

“It doesn’t smell or nothing,” he joked. “It’s only, what? Over 2 billion years old?”

An elementary teacher recently purchased some of his coprolite rings. “She said, ‘My kids are just going to love this,'” Erickson recalled.

When asked how he procured the coprolite, Erickson launched his story from the very beginning. “A dinosaur took a dump,” he quipped. “It was a friend of mine. I’m very old.”

Truthfully, Erickson buys them at gem shows, pre-cut and polished. “If you see an uncut piece, it looks like a pile. Like a cow pie,” he said. “A lot of the dinosaurs come out of Colorado.”

If dinosaur dung isn’t your jive, Erickson also utilizes dinosaur bone.

Fordite, also known as Detroit agate or Motor City agate, is fun, too, he said. It’s polished pieces of finely-layered paint masses from automobile factories.

“There’s guys that come by and say, ‘That blue, that’s a ‘78 Ford,’” Erickson said. “I think it’s pretty cool. You’re never going to find another one like it.”

Leland Blue – an byproduct of blast-furnace iron smelting – has become a sought-after stone for jewelry.

It can only be found in Leland, Michigan. When raw ore was heated in the Leland Lake Superior Iron Company’s furnaces, the desired iron ore was separated from natural impurities. The industrial waste, or slag, was scraped off and dumped into the harbor. The molten slag cooled into a glass-like solid, known as Leland Blue.

Does Erickson have a favorite gem or agate?

“The next one I’m going to work on,” he said.

Ken Patzoldt and Jo Manbeck partner to create original glass art for commercial or residential commissions. Their studio, Timberwind, is based in Grand Rapids.

“We sell all over the country,” Ken said. “We’ve been doing this full time since 1978.”

Their stained glass fish – from largemouth bass to trout – glitter in the sunshine. Their lifelike resemblance may have something to do with the couple’s education. Patzoldt has a master’s degree in wildlife ecology and Manbeck is a botanist.

William Klaus saw brisk sales of his antler creations.

For almost two years, the Laporte artist has been crafting necklaces and earrings, cleverly incorporating bits of antler, bear claws, onyx, buffalo turquoise and the like.

This necklace passes through a piece of antler. It's the specialty of William Klaus, a Laporte artist. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

Klaus sometimes infuses the antler with turquoise, copper or brass.

“Turquoise powder is pushed down into the pores of the antlers, then it’s sealed with an epoxy, sanded off and hand polished,” he explained.

William Klaus gave his jewelry away as gifts to family and friends. Now, he's finding a wider market for his creations. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

He sold all of his cribbage boards, along with a peace pipe. Everyone thought the pipe was old, Klaus said. “It’s only about 15 days old.”

