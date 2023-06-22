Arnstein gives ‘musical book talk’ at library

The Park Rapids Area Library presents a “musical book talk” by author and former Minnesota Orchestra violinist Pam Arnstein.

Arnstein’s presentation is at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, at Deane Park, titled “Finding My Voice: A Journey through Nature and Music.”

Combining a book talk with violin music, Arnstein shares the life-changing story of how she was inspired to find her own voice.

Arnstein’s book, “Doctor May’s Cabin,” is based on her experience of a summer visit to her grandmother and great aunt at a rustic cabin in Minnesota’s north woods. While she is there, they teach her how to live off the land and appreciate nature.

Meanwhile, the women encourage her to seek and nurture her own interests and talents, so she can choose the path that is right for her.

In case of unfavorable weather, the program moves to the library. Watch the library’s Facebook page for updates.

This free program is supported in whole or in part by state Legacy funds.