Armory, Northern Light Opera Co. awarded arts learning grants

The Park Rapids nonprofits were among the organizations awarded a total of about $48,000 in arts learning grants by the Region 2 Arts Council.
The Armory Arts and Events Center and the Northern Light Opera Company (NLOC) are among the recipients of $48,000 in arts learning grants awarded by the Region 2 Arts Council.
According to a Dec. 8 press release by the council, the R2AC board of directors reviewed area nonprofits organizations’ grant applications on Nov. 9. The following grants were awarded to support arts education in the five-county region.
- Armory Arts and Events Center, Park Rapids: $4,500 to host three six-hour printmaking workshops with artist Dawn Rossbach.
- NLOC, Park Rapids: $6,000 to provide a four-week children’s summer theater camp, serving children from the Pine Point and Park Rapids communities; and another $6,000 to produce the Workbench New Play Workshop, an eight-day workshop to help local writers write and stage their original plays.
- Bemidji State University (BSU) Center for Extended Learning: $5,000 to host writers Heid Erdich and Sun Yung Shin for a craft conversation at the Minnesota Northwoods Writers Conference and provide a public reading at the American Indian Resource Center.
- BSU Music Department: $5,900 to bring the Trio of Three Continents to the Bemidji Concert Series for a residency with master classes, workshops and performances on traditional instruments from China, Senegal and Venezuela.
- Bemidji Opera Theater: $6,000 to produce Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Phantom of the Opera” at BSU.
- Clear Waters Life Center, Clearbrook and Gonvick: $6,000 to help upgrade community studios with additional hours and new equipment to work with glass.
- Bagley Area Arts Collaborative: $5,706 to hire guest artists David R. Smith and Jennifer Stone to teach workshops in watercolor and mixed media with acrylic paint; and another $3,112 to hire artists Lowell Wolff and Pamela Edevold to teach workshops in photography and drawing with colored pencils.
