99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, February 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Andy Wells to present ‘Business Partnership with Red Lake’

The Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning's March 7 program depicts the life path of a Red Lake Nation farm boy who did well, and did good.

022523.E.PRE.andywells.jpg
Andy Wells
Contributed / Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning
By Staff reports
February 26, 2023 10:59 AM

The Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning presents Andy Wells, “Business Partnership with Red Lake,” from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 7 at the Armory Arts and Events Center in Park Rapids.

A Native American farm boy from the Red Lake Nation, Andy Wells shares his inspirational journey from the barnyard to the boardroom as he lived his vision as a university professor and corporate aerospace CEO, achieving purpose over profit by helping those most in need.

The program is open to the public, free of charge and handicap accessible.

MORE RELATED COVERAGE:
IsaacZinnielFly.JPG
Prep
Boys Swimming and Diving: Park Rapids advancing to state meet in 6 events
Seniors Isaac Zinniel, Jordan Odor, Cameron Runyan, Pierce DeBlieck and Matt Lichter earn trips to the Class A meet.
February 26, 2023 11:47 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
Local
Take online treasure hunt for unclaimed property
February 26, 2023 11:14 AM
Prep
Wrestling: United North Central sends 6 to state
February 26, 2023 09:54 AM
Prep
Wrestling: Park Rapids sending 3 to state meet
February 26, 2023 08:22 AM

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
PRensemblekids.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Not to toot their own horns …
February 23, 2023 02:47 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
022523.WEB.PRE.OliviaBudzien6929.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Budzien selected for statewide honor band
February 23, 2023 10:50 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
022223.E.PRE.ChangeofCommand.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Civil Air Patrol squadron receives awards, promotions
February 20, 2023 12:21 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports