Andy Wells to present ‘Business Partnership with Red Lake’

The Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning presents Andy Wells, “Business Partnership with Red Lake,” from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 7 at the Armory Arts and Events Center in Park Rapids.

A Native American farm boy from the Red Lake Nation, Andy Wells shares his inspirational journey from the barnyard to the boardroom as he lived his vision as a university professor and corporate aerospace CEO, achieving purpose over profit by helping those most in need.

The program is open to the public, free of charge and handicap accessible.