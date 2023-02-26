Andy Wells to present ‘Business Partnership with Red Lake’
The Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning's March 7 program depicts the life path of a Red Lake Nation farm boy who did well, and did good.
The Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning presents Andy Wells, “Business Partnership with Red Lake,” from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 7 at the Armory Arts and Events Center in Park Rapids.
A Native American farm boy from the Red Lake Nation, Andy Wells shares his inspirational journey from the barnyard to the boardroom as he lived his vision as a university professor and corporate aerospace CEO, achieving purpose over profit by helping those most in need.
The program is open to the public, free of charge and handicap accessible.
Seniors Isaac Zinniel, Jordan Odor, Cameron Runyan, Pierce DeBlieck and Matt Lichter earn trips to the Class A meet.