Aas shows range of Park Rapids Concert Choir

The Park Rapids Concert Choir’s winter concert Dec. 5 featured a range of works from a 14th century Latin hymn to a modern piece with finger-snapping, hand-clapping energy.

Vocal music teacher Gunnar Aas led the singers with accompaniment by pianist Sarah Kaufenberg.

Pieces included “Connected” by Brian Tate, the gentle “Dreams of Thee” by Eric William Barnum with lyrics by Percy Bysshe Shelley, the throaty Renaissance-era Christmas carol “Gaudete,” and a poignant arrangement of “Come by Here” by Minnesota composer Kyle Pederson.

The program closed with early 20th century Ukrainian composer Mykola Leontovych’s popular “Carol of the Bells,” arranged by Peter Wilhousky.