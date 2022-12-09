Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Aas shows range of Park Rapids Concert Choir

The program included music from the 14th century, lyrics by Shelley, the work of a Minnesota composer and a Ukrainian carol.

121022.E.PRE.PRAHSChoir8800.jpg
The Concert Choir sings under the direction of Gunnar Aas during their winter concert, Dec. 5, 2022 at Park Rapids Area High School.
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
Robin Fish
By Robin Fish
December 09, 2022 11:15 AM
The Park Rapids Concert Choir’s winter concert Dec. 5 featured a range of works from a 14th century Latin hymn to a modern piece with finger-snapping, hand-clapping energy.

Vocal music teacher Gunnar Aas led the singers with accompaniment by pianist Sarah Kaufenberg.

Pieces included “Connected” by Brian Tate, the gentle “Dreams of Thee” by Eric William Barnum with lyrics by Percy Bysshe Shelley, the throaty Renaissance-era Christmas carol “Gaudete,” and a poignant arrangement of “Come by Here” by Minnesota composer Kyle Pederson.

The program closed with early 20th century Ukrainian composer Mykola Leontovych’s popular “Carol of the Bells,” arranged by Peter Wilhousky.

Robin Fish
By Robin Fish
Robin Fish is a staff reporter at the Park Rapids Enterprise. Contact him at rfish@parkrapidsenterprise.com or 218-252-3053.
