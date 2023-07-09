‘5 greatest days of summer’ are this week

The Shell Prairie Agricultural Association presents the Hubbard County Fair, Wednesday through Saturday, July 11-15.

The carnival provided by Crescent City Amusements will open Tuesday at 6 p.m., Wednesday through Friday at 1 p.m. and Saturday at noon. The carnival is closed on Sunday.

Grandstand events at the fairgrounds in Park Rapids include Motorcity Raceway Motocross at 7 p.m. Wednesday, a local talent show at 7 p.m. Thursday, the Red River Valley Pullers’ modified tractor pull at 7 p.m. Friday, Baja racing and a demo derby at 4 p.m. Saturday.

4-H and open class events

Hubbard County 4-H activities start at 1 p.m. Monday with general project judging in the University of Minnesota Extension exhibit hall.

The 4-H and open class livestock shows begin Tuesday afternoon in the livestock barn with the llama show, followed on Wednesday by poultry, meat goats, dairy goats, and dairy cows.

The horse show starts Thursday morning in the horse arena, with rabbits in the afternoon back in the livestock barn and shooting sports and wildlife demonstrations in the evening, west of the grandstand.

Friday’s agricultural attractions start in the morning with swine, sheep and beef shows and a showmanship competition in the afternoon. Friday evening features 4-H family fun games.

The 4-H blue ribbon auction is at 10 a.m. Saturday, with a parade of champions at 4:20 p.m. followed by an awards program and an ice cream social.

For rules and information about how to enter in open class competitions, visit www.hubbardcountyfair.com/openclass.