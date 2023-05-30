Live music rocks 2nd Street Stage

2nd Street Stage will celebrate summer with free concerts in downtown Park Rapids from June 15 through Aug. 17.

The beer garden opens at 5 p.m. for a social hour, time to meet social hour sponsors and buy this year’s collectible button designed by Mary Weaver of Menahga for $2 off all beverages at the beer garden. Bring your own lawn chair.

The 2nd Street Stage concerts run from 6 to 8 p.m., except on Thursday, Aug. 10 when the concert will follow Water Wars. Social hour and band sponsors offer a variety of activities and giveaways as well as a prize at the end of the evening to someone with a lucky ticket.

Bands are chosen for their musicianship and stage presence and to represent various musical genres, including folk rock, modern bluegrass, rock ’n roll, soul, blues, reggae, funk and country. Many of the bands have played at First Avenue and other venues in the Twin Cities and/or are part of the Duluth music scene.

The 2023 lineup is as follows:

June 15 - Joyann Parker Band

June 22 - Ty Pow & The Holy North

June 29 - Rich Mattson & the Northstars

July 6 - Pert Near Sandstone

July 13 - The 4onthefloor

July 20 - The Limns

July 27 - Corey Medina & Brothers

Aug. 3 - Boxcar

Aug 10 - The Whips

Aug 17 - Jon Sullivan Band

For more about all the bands, go to www.parkrapidsdowntown.com/events.