2nd Street Stage kicks off June 15

Join the great community get-together’s 11th summer concert series, 2nd Street Stage, on Thursday nights from June 15 through Aug. 17.

The Park Rapids Downtown Business Association hosts the free, outdoor concerts from 6 to 8 p.m. with bands, a beer garden and family activities downtown. Bring your own lawn chair.

Contributed/ Park Rapids Downtown Business Association

The beer garden opens at 5 p.m. for a social hour while you find your spot, listen to the sound check and greet neighbors and friends. Support this great event by buying an official 2023 button and receive $2 off all beverages at the beer garden.

To see the complete summer line up, go to www.parkrapidsdowntown.com and follow us on Facebook at 2nd St. Stage.

June 15 - Joyann Parker

Joyann Parker and her band return to 2nd Street Stage to open the 10-week series. With roots in the church and a solid foundation of musical education, Joyann created her own blend of roots music that combines soul, R&B, gospel, jazz and traditional blues styles. Parker has been a steadily rising star on the Midwest music scene and now brings her full range of talent as an accomplished singer, pianist, guitarist and songwriter to national and international stages. Joyann's "Out of the Dark" was released in 2021 and debuted at No. 11 on the Billboard Blues Chart and No. 1 on the NACC Radio chart. Her new album, “Roots," is planned for a June 3, 2023 release.

June 22 - Ty Pow & The Holy North

Ty Pow & The Holy North is a Minnesota-raised Americana/blues rock/alt country band. They released the single “Shake On It” in 2022 and their debut album, “Rhubarb ’93,” in June 2022. Influenced by 60s’ and 70s’ rock, soul and rockabilly, they have been playing in the cover and original circuit for over 10 years.

June 30 - Rich Mattson & the Northstars

Hailing from Sparta, way up in the great north woods of Minnesota, Rich Mattson and Germaine Gemberling have been writing, recording and performing together since 2010. Their six albums have received rave reviews and high praise from the indie rock/Americana/jangle-core crowd. Their latest, “Out There,” was elected “Best Album of 2022” by the “Northland Reader.” With influences ranging from The Byrds, Neil Young, Petty, X and Link Wray, the group’s original “cosmic folk” has cycled back to a more roots-rocking Americana sound in recent years. The Northstars perform all around Minnesota and beyond. They have been invited to share the stage with such notable acts as the Minus 5, the Jayhawks, Drivin’ and Cryin’ and Trampled By Turtles.