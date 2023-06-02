10 fun things to do in June & July

Paul Bunyan greets visitors to Akeley. Enterprise file photo

1. Get your pic with Paul

Akeley’s 74th annual Paul Bunyan Days festival is planned for the weekend of Friday through Sunday, June 23-25. Most festival events will take place at Paul’s Patio in the center of town. Audrey's Purple Plaid Run will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday to raise funds to help local cancer patients. The festival will also feature a kids’ fishing contest, a parade, bands, dances and more. Go to akeleychamber.com for more information.

Multiple fountains of colored flame spurt above Heartland Park during the grand finale of the Rotary's July 4 fireworks display. Robin Fish/Enterprise, July 4, 2021

2. Celebrate America’s birthday

Park Rapids is a popular destination for the Fourth of July.

The Fourth of July celebration begins at 9 a.m. with the Firecracker Footrace in Heartland Park.

The Park Rapids Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce is planning its traditional parade. It will begin at 11 a.m. and wind through downtown streets.

The annual fireworks display has grown into one of the largest and most spectacular shows in the state. Fireworks over the Fish Hook Hook River is a showcase event for the community, drawing spectators from around the region. Sponsored by the Park Rapids Rotary Club, the display is funded solely by donations. Fireworks blast off at dusk in Heartland Park.

<br/>At the 2022 Nevis Bands & BBQ, Deputies Josh Oswald and Craig Kritzeck serve one of their specialties: BBQ turkey. Shannon Geisen/Park Rapids Enterprise

3. Chow on BBQ

A barbecue rib contest, with live music, will be held in Nevis on Saturday, July 8. The street between the Iron Horse Restaurant and the Nevis Municipal Liquor Store will be blocked off for the event.

Elvis will entertain the audience earlier in the afternoon while the barbecue is cooking. Serving begins at 5 p.m. followed by an awards ceremony. The evening will continue with music by the band Paradigm.

Among the royalty strolling through Saturday's parade were the 2022 St. Urho Queen and King. Jim Kraskey and Alice Kako were crowned during St. Urho Days, held in March. Shannon Geisen/Park Rapids Enterprise

4. Watch the Menahga Midsummer parade

Pageantry, parades and fireworks! The annual Menahga Midsummer Celebration offers fun for all ages from July 7-9.

Organized by the Menahga Civic and Commerce Association, the three-day affair kicks off with a Miss Menahga and Little Miss Menahga pageant on Friday evening.

The St. Urho Run/Walk begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 8. Saturday’s festivities include a kids’ fishing tourney and an arts and craft fair.

An impressive Midsummer Grand Parade marches through downtown Menahga Saturday at 7 p.m.

Fireworks over Spirit Lake begin at dusk Saturday night.

For more details, visit https://menahga.com

The welded big cars class at the demolition derby July 17, 2022 at the Hubbard County Fair was a long, hard-fought affair, like a medieval melee tournament only with cars instead of horses. Pictured from left are drivers Chris Johnson (44), Tyler Oelfke (77x), Lance Pritchett (24), Wally Meier (5) and Nate Westerberg (27). Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

5. Stop by the family-friendly county fair

The 2023 fair, organized by the Shell Prairie Agriculture Association, will be held July 11-15 in Park Rapids.

The Hubbard County Fair includes a variety of entertainment at the grandstand arena, 4-H exhibits in the animal barns and a midway filled with games. Grandstand events are the motocross, modified tractor pull and demo derby.

Carnival rides will be open from Wednesday evening through Saturday.

The 4-H Exhibit Hall features livestock, poultry, horses, rabbits, a dog show, 4-H vendors and open class exhibits and vendors throughout the fair.

And don’t forget the fair food! Stop on over for cheese curds, corn dogs, fresh French fries, pork burgers, ice cream and other mouth-watering delicacies.

Jim Lindow hoists a sunny he caught in the kids fishing derby July 23, 2022 on the Nevis fishing pier. Lindow went on to place second in the 7-9 age group. Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

6. Enjoy family fun and music at Muskie Days

The annual Nevis Muskie Days celebration and music festival will be held Friday and Saturday, July 21-22. All events, including musical performances, are free.

The festival kicks off Friday night with the Lions fish fry at the Muskie pavilion from 4-8 p.m. The headliner band Hardwood Groove will play at 11 p.m.

Saturday events include a youth fishing tournament on the Belle Taine, games and inflatables for kids at Muskie Park, an ice cream eating contest, buried treasure dig and a parade.

The Muskie Market along the Heartland Trail will feature crafters, artists and flea market treasures

Ojibwe crafts and games for kids will be featured at Shennanigan’s stage. The Buffalo River Drum and Dance group will perform at 3 p.m. and the Hooligan Fire Spinners will perform at 10 p.m. Saturday night’s music headliners are Charlie Parr at 8:30 p.m. and Corey Medina and Brothers at 11 p.m.

Go to nevischamber.com for updates and a complete list of activities and music.

Jason Haas, at left, and Jake DeBlieck hoist Angie Haas above their heads in a move called "strap trio." Shannon Geisen/Enterprise file photo

7. Admire ski team antics

The Park Rapids Water Ski Team is holding free, family-friendly shows this summer at Halvorson Beach in Nevis. Shows start at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 24, July 8 and Aug. 5.

Pert Near Sandstone will take to the stage July 6. The Park Rapids American Legion will sponsor the concert, recognizing veterans and paying homage to Independence Day. Submitted photo

8. Rock out on Main Street

Bring a lawn chair to Main Street, downtown Park Rapids and enjoy free, outdoor concerts from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays from June 15 through Aug. 17. The Park Rapids Downtown Business Association hosts the live concerts, featuring regional bands, a beer garden and family activities.

Adobe Stock James Thew - stock.adobe.com

9. Fire it up

If you haven’t done it already this summer, now’s the time – light up that backyard fire pit, take a seat, pop open a cold beverage and roast some marshmallows with your family, friends and neighbors. Or roam away from home and enjoy the sight, sound and smell of a campfire. There are plenty of state forests and resort campgrounds – plus Itasca State Park – where you can pitch a tent and get a campfire going.

M. A. Papanek-Miller is a mixed media artist working primarily in drawing-related works. Her work is on display at the Nemeth Art Center through June 25, 2023. Submitted

10. Nemeth Art Center

Turn a rainy day into a visit to the Nemeth Art Center. It shares space with the Hubbard County Historical Museum in a beautiful Victorian building that was originally built as a courthouse.